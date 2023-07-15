Headlines

Rohit Shetty shares big update on Golmaal 5, says for the next year, all his ‘focus and energy’ are on this film

Talking about the failure of Cirkus, Rohit Shetty revealed that he was honestly surprised, but added that when something like this happens, one should analyse what went wrong and take responsibility.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal starring Ajay Devgn as Gopal, Arshad Warsi as Madhav, Tusshar Kapoor as Lucky, and Sharman Joshi as Laxman reached the cinema halls back in 2006. Movie enthusiasts loved the film so much that it turned into a successful franchise with four successful installments — Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again!!!. Now, fans are looking forward to the fifth installment in the franchise, tentatively titled Golmaal Phir Se!!!. Recently, Rohit Shetty shared some major information regarding the movie during an interview with India Today. He said that while he is presently busy prepping for Singham 3, Golmaal 5 is surely on the cards.

Rohit Shetty on Golmaal 5

Revealing his future plans, Rohit Shetty was quoted as saying, “It is such a coincidence, but my last ‘Singham’ release was in 2014 and that was also the first season I hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi. This time around, I have wrapped the season of KKK shoot and will next dive into ‘Singham 3.’ Right now, all our focus is on prepping for ‘Singham’ and then begin shooting for it in the next 2-3 months. For the next year, all my focus and energy are on that. Only after that, will we think of other projects, but yes, definitely ‘Golmaal 5’ is on the cards.”

Rohit Shetty further disclosed that the script for Signham 4 has also been finalised.

Coming back to Golmaal, the last installment in the franchise, Golmaal Again!!! released in 2017. The venture saw Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, and Neil Nitin Mukesh in key roles.

Meanwhile, on another front, Rohit Shetty will be returning as the host for the latest season of the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The shoot for the show wrapped up recently and the contestants are back in Mumbai.

Rohit Shetty on the failure of Cirkus

Rohit Shetty said, “It was honestly surprising. But you analyse what went wrong and take responsibility. You work at it and move forward.” He added that Cirkus is not his first film to fail at the box office, and he has a realistic approach that it won't be the last.

