Bollywood

Esha Deol reveals why it was harder to convince father Dharmendra to join Bollywood: ‘He wanted to keep us…’

Esha Deol recently opened up on why Dharmendra was harder to convince to join Bollywood.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 30, 2024, 09:51 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Esha Deol reveals why it was harder to convince father Dharmendra to join Bollywood: ‘He wanted to keep us…’
Esha Deol and Dharmendra
Esha Deol comes from a family of superstars like Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Sunny Deol, however, after a string of flops, the actress quit industry. In a recent interview, she opened on who between her parents was harder to convince to join films.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Esha Deol recalled time when she decided to join films and said, "When I wanted to join movies, it was a little… to get the green signal to join films, but once that happened, Boney ji (Kapoor) showed me the script of Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. I also liked Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, and I was shooting for both these films simultaneously."

She further revealed that her father Dharmendra was harder to convince when she wanted to join films and said, “My dad. Not because of anything else, but because he is more protective as a male, and he wanted to keep us more private. I was, on the other hand, all excited and ready to fly."

Earlier in an interview with Indian Express, Esha had opened up on how his father was possesive and orthodox and said, “I wouldn’t say that they have it tough. Yes, there is a different level of challenge and boys too have their own set. As far as my father is concerned, he is possessive and orthodox, and for him, girls should be kept away from the world in a protected way. That was what he must have felt, also knowing how our industry functions. All said and done, we managed and how.”

Meanwhile, Esha Deol was last seen in the web series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega. She will now be next seen in the movie Main which is a horror thriller and also stars Amit Sadh along with others in key roles. The release date of the film is yet to be released.


