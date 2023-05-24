Search icon
Karishma Tanna breaks silence on pregnancy rumours: 'Use your head, what is this speculation...’ | Exclusive

Karishma Tanna was spotted rubbing her belly earlier this month, which led to pregnancy rumours. The actress now addresses them.

Reported By:Abhimanyu Mathur| Edited By: Abhimanyu Mathur |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

Karishma Tanna with husband Varun Bangera

Earlier this month, actress Karishma Tanna was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai by the paparazzi when a small gesture from the actress led many news portals to run with headlines claiming she had ‘confirmed’ her pregnancy. While she has remained mum on the reports till now, the actress spoke about it with DNA in an exclusive interaction.

Karishma was with her husband Varun Bangera when the viral videos were shot in the first week of May. The actress recalls, “I had eaten a lot. I had gone to Bastian (a famous restaurant in Mumbai). I had eaten a lot and I was rubbing my belly while walking. And they were shooting me. And they were like pregnant hai kya (is she pregnant).”

Karishma says that when she saw the headlines she ‘started laughing’. While she cuts the media portals some slack saying ‘they are doing their job’, she does want the media to be more sensible about. She says, “They want to create headlines. It is annoying sometimes. It is very irritating that ‘arre yaar, use your head’. Make some connection and then write. If it happens, I will scream and say that yes, I am pregnant. But what is this speculating. That was weird.”

When asked how she ensures all this gossip does not affect her, Karishma replies nonchalantly, “I laugh. Now, I am used to it. Initially it used to annoy me that how can they judge me like this but not anymore.”

Interestingly, in her next show – Hansal Mehta’s Scoop – Karishma plays a journalist herself. The show is a part fictional retelling of the case of J Dey murder, for which journalist Jigna Vora was arrested. Karishma plays Jagruti Pathak, a character based on Jigna. Talking about how playing a journalist affected her understanding of the profession, Karishma says, “I know if they have written something about me, it’s their job. When I was preparing for the role and interacting with journalists, I realised it is such a tedious job. There is so much – writing, investigating, researching, understanding the story. I have a lot of respect for journalists after playing one. I hadn’t put so much mind to it earlier.”

Scoop, which also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, and Tannishtha Chatterjee, will be streaming on Netflix from June 2.

First-image
