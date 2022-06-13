Karan Kundrra flirts with Farah Khan, Tejasswi Prakash gets offended

Karan Kundrra was spotted kissing Farah Khan on the hand constantly during one of the fun banters.

Karan was spotted kissing Farah on the hand constantly during one of the fun banters, and Farah asked, "Aisa kya hai Teja mein jo mujh mein nahi hai?" to which Karan answered, "kuch nahi." Later, we witness Teja approaching them and stating, ' "Is that true? Karan, are you serious? "and acts as if he is envious of them.

Karan immediately switched gears and stated, "I was just wondering, Ma'am, how do you get wedding dates? Do you have any suggestions for dates for my wedding with Tejasswi?."

Karan has shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, "Kaisi kaisi ‘khatra’naak situations se sambhalna padhta hai ek bhale ladke ko.. love you @farahkhankunder ma’am @bharti.laughterqueen I know you will always have my back .. @tejasswiprakash my doll .. yes I’m serious ;).."





Karan Kundrra shared a series of photos from Tejasswi's birthday celebration on his official Instagram account on Saturday. The pictures show how Karan celebrated his ladylove's birthday on a private yacht. Tejasswi is clutching a bouquet of red roses in the first photo. Karan may be seen lifting Tejasswi on a yacht in the second one. He may also be seen kissing his ladylove on the cheeks in one of the photos.

Tejasswi came on Karan Kundrra's dance show Dance Deewane Juniors. When judges Marzi Pestonji and Neetu Kapoor saw the couple, they decided to play a game with them. Tejasswi responded that they are equally possessive of each other when asked who is more possessive in the relationship. She then went on to tell a story about Karan.



Tejasswi revealed, according to News18 that “he has two cars- a big one and a smaller one. He would still be okay if I travel in the bigger car with someone else, because there would be some gap. The other car is the tiniest one, he doesn’t allow me to travel in that with anyone. Kyunki gap itna kum hai itne paas nahi itne paas nahi take the big car (He would say that there would be no gap and I would have to sit beside someone else without any gap in between, so take the big car)." To this, the judges said, “Height of jealousy.”