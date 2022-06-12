Karan Kundrra drops romantic photos from Tejasswi Prakash’s birthday celebration, calls her ‘princess’

Karan Kundrra/Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash recently celebrated her birthday in Goa with her partner Karan Kundrra. T he much-loved television couple returned to Mumbai last night, images from the Naagin 6 actress' exquisite birthday celebration are now out.

Karan Kundrra shared a series of photos from Tejasswi's birthday celebration on his official Instagram account on Saturday. The pictures show how Karan celebrated his ladylove's birthday on a private yacht. Tejasswi is clutching a bouquet of red roses in the first photo. Karan may be seen lifting Tejasswi on a yacht in the second one. He may also be seen kissing his ladylove on the cheeks in one of the photos.

Check out the photos here:

Tejasswi came on Karan Kundrra's dance show Dance Deewane Juniors. When judges Marzi Pestonji and Neetu Kapoor saw the couple, they decided to play a game with them. Tejasswi responded that they are equally possessive of each other when asked who is more possessive in the relationship. She then went on to tell a story about Karan.

Tejasswi revealed, according to News18 that “he has two cars- a big one and a smaller one. He would still be okay if I travel in the bigger car with someone else, because there would be some gap. The other car is the tiniest one, he doesn’t allow me to travel in that with anyone. Kyunki gap itna kum hai itne paas nahi itne paas nahi take the big car (He would say that there would be no gap and I would have to sit beside someone else without any gap in between, so take the big car)." To this, the judges said, “Height of jealousy.”



For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash previously played the warden in one of Karan Kundrra's Lock Upp episodes. On the prisoner reality show, Karan was the jailer.