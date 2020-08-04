Kapil Sharma wishes Sunil Grover on his birthday; receives sweet reply from latter

Sunil Grover celebrated his birthday on August 3 and turned 43. Social media pages were flooded with wishes for the actor-comedian from celebrities, fans and others. One of the most awaited wishes was by Kapil Sharma, who took to his Twitter page and posted a birthday message for Sunil. In his tweet, Sharma wrote, "Happy bday @WhoSunilGrover paji *Hugging face* stay happy n healthy always *Folded hands* lots of love always *Birthday cake*"

Sunil also replied to Kapil by tweeting, "Thank you bha ji for your wishes and love. *Hugging face*." Although they are not collaborating professionally, both Sunil and Kapil are extremely cordial with each other. They have praised each other's work constantly and wished well too.

Meanwhile, check out their conversation below:

For the uninitiated, Kapil and Sunil had an ugly showdown in 2017, after which the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show was stalled for a few weeks and Sunil made his exit from the show.

It was in 2019 when the Firangi actor opened up about the spat. He had said, "I like Sunil a lot...There was just a misunderstanding between us. Someone asked me that why I am not taking him in the show and in a fit of rage I wrote on Twitter that I was ready to take him, it's he who doesn't want to come back on the show."

Kapil added, "I have learned a lot from that incident. If we have a misunderstanding, we should not share it on social media. If you are mad at somebody, just pick up the phone and message."