'Game of Thrones' star Jason Momoa has found next project after 'Aquaman'

Momoa to star in Apple series.

Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has been cast as the lead in Apple series See.

The 38-year-old actor will play the role of Baba Voss, a fearless warrior, leader and guardian, in the eight-episode series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series is set in a future where the human race has lost the sense of sight, and society has had to find new ways to interact, to build, to hunt, to survive. All of that is challenged when a set of twins with sight is born.

It has been written by Peaky Blinders scribe Steven Knight and will be helmed by Red Sparrow director Francis Lawrence.

Knight and Lawrence will also executive produce the project alongside Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo.

Momoa, who is best known for playing Khal Drogo in HBO hit series "Game of Thrones", will be next seen in superhero film "Aquaman", which is set to release on December 21 this year.