Gadar action director Tinu Verma reveals he 'slapped' Kapil Sharma, threw him off film's set, know why

Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Previously, Kapil Sharma said that he had a small role in Sunny Deol's Gadar, and even though the scene in which he appeared didn't make the final cut, Kapil still has fond recollections of being on the set. The film's action director, Tinu Verma, recounted how he was quite unhappy with Kapil on that specific day and threw him off the set in a recent conversation with veteran actor Mukesh Khanna.

Tinu revealed that when they were filming, a sizable crowd was there, and everyone was told to rush in the direction of the train. When he signalled for everyone to go, everyone ran in the direction of the train except for Kapil, who was racing the other way. Tinu called the young man and gave him instructions.

“Teri vajah se one more hua hai shot (We are doing one more take because of you,)” Tinu recalled.

When they started moving again, Tinu said that he was focussed on Kapil. Once more, Kapil took off in the other direction.

Tinu said, “Maine camera chhoda aur main uss bade ke paas bhaaga. Aur jaise hi pakda, phaaad (makes a slapping gesture), ek kaan ke neeche diye aur maine bola isko bahar nikaalo. (I put the camera down and ran towards him. The moment I caught him, I slapped him.) Throw him out off the set.”

Kapil recounted this incident and revealed that he went in the opposite direction because he wanted to stand out when Sunny Deol earlier made an appearance on his show. This was the only way he could think of to stand out from the crowd because he was certain that he would be lost in the sea of people. When Sunny discovered that Kapil was in his movie, he was pretty surprised.