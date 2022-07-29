Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Gadar action director Tinu Verma reveals he 'slapped' Kapil Sharma, threw him off film's set, know why

The film's action director, Tinu Verma, recounted how he was quite unhappy with Kapil Sharma on that specific day and threw him off the set.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 02:08 PM IST

Gadar action director Tinu Verma reveals he 'slapped' Kapil Sharma, threw him off film's set, know why
Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Previously, Kapil Sharma said that he had a small role in Sunny Deol's Gadar, and even though the scene in which he appeared didn't make the final cut, Kapil still has fond recollections of being on the set. The film's action director, Tinu Verma, recounted how he was quite unhappy with Kapil on that specific day and threw him off the set in a recent conversation with veteran actor Mukesh Khanna.

Tinu revealed that when they were filming, a sizable crowd was there, and everyone was told to rush in the direction of the train. When he signalled for everyone to go, everyone ran in the direction of the train except for Kapil, who was racing the other way. Tinu called the young man and gave him instructions.

Teri vajah se one more hua hai shot (We are doing one more take because of you,)” Tinu recalled.

When they started moving again, Tinu said that he was focussed on Kapil. Once more, Kapil took off in the other direction.

 Tinu said, “Maine camera chhoda aur main uss bade ke paas bhaaga. Aur jaise hi pakda, phaaad (makes a slapping gesture), ek kaan ke neeche diye aur maine bola isko bahar nikaalo. (I put the camera down and ran towards him. The moment I caught him, I slapped him.) Throw him out off the set.”

Kapil recounted this incident and revealed that he went in the opposite direction because he wanted to stand out when Sunny Deol earlier made an appearance on his show. This was the only way he could think of to stand out from the crowd because he was certain that he would be lost in the sea of people. When Sunny discovered that Kapil was in his movie, he was pretty surprised.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Plant more trees' written on truck filled with chopped trees, IAS Awanish Sharan shares pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.