Drama over wedding, U-turn over miscarriage and more: Why nobody rightly takes Rakhi Sawant seriously anymore | Opinion

From the late 90s till mid-2000 Rakhi Sawant rose to popularity with her item songs in films like Joru Ka Ghulam, Yeh Raaste Hai Pyaar Ke, and Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain. The peppy dance number Mohabbat Hai Mirchi from the film Chura Liya Hai Tumne was among the chartbusters of 2003, and Rakhi's groovy moves were among the factor behind the super success. Rakhi even went on to star in Shah Rukh Khan's film Main Hoon Na. It seemed like Rakhi was maintaining the momentum, and she will have a successful career in movies.

However, all hopes and expectations were lost when singer Mika Singh forcefully kissed Rakhi on his birthday. I am condemning the cheap gimmick done by the popular singer, but I am also criticising how Sawant reacted to the incident and drawing a blueprint for her career.

Since the kiss incident, Rakhi has been termed as 'drama queen.' Till now, Rakhi has always looked out for the opportunity to milk it. There is no doubt that she is entertaining. Perhaps, that's the reason why she has been called on Bigg Boss several times (3 Hindi seasons, and the recent Marathi season). But, there are few instances where Rakhi crossed the line and her gimmicks looked distasteful, insensitive, and insensible.

On April 1, 2016, television actress Pratyusha Banerjee died of suicide. The young talented ended her life, by hanging herself to the ceiling fan. Four days after her demise, Rakhi Sawant called the media claiming that 'she knows how Pratyusha died.' The press invite stated she has evidence behind Pratyusha's death. And guess what, a huge media gathered at the said location. Rakhi Sawant made her entrance into the conference, holding a small ceiling fan in her hand. Yes, that was her evidence, her claim for Banerjee's death. Rakhi had the audacity to mock her death, by saying on camera that I would request the government to ban ceiling fans. How can you make fun of someone's tragedy? Since then, I realised that Rakhi can go to any limits to attract flashes.

The reason why I am writing this opinion is that Rakhi has made her life a circus. Just for a few boom mikes and coverage, Sawant has earned the title of 'fake drama queen.' Every time she cries, the majority of people trolled or laugh at it. Recently, there was a whole fiasco where Rakhi was crying in front of every camera, claiming that her husband Adil Durani is hiding away, and escaping from reality. Just after coming out from Bigg Boss Marathi S4, Rakhi updated about her mom's ill health. We all sympathised with her and wished a speedy recovery for Sr Sawant. But, the next day, I am seeing leaked photos of Rakhi Sawant's marriage. What followed was a series of events where Rakhi even claimed that Adil has cheated on her and that he was not accepting their marriage.

Before the matter escalated further, we saw Adil, who was saying that he will take a minimum of seven days to clarify, accepted Rakhi as his wife. At the back of our minds, we all know that it is nothing but a new stint to keep ourselves surrounded by cameras. I won't be surprised, if tomorrow, Rakhi appears on camera and rants about Adil. Well, this is not the first time, when Rakhi claimed to be married. Before Adil, Rakhi kept Ritesh Pandey as her secret husband, and she revealed him in the Bigg Boss house. Yesterday, Viral Bhayani shared excerpts from his conversation with Rakhi. As per the now-deleted post, Rakhi told Viral that she was pregnant, and she even disclosed it in Bigg Boss Marathi S4, however, no one believed it (duh! why will they?). Bhayani further added that Rakhi confirmed him that she suffered a miscarriage as well. Suddenly, there is a sense of empathy for Rakhi in the media. A few hours later, Rakhi herself dismissed the news and called it rumours. 'Phailao bhi tum...dismiss bhi karo tum. Kab tak?

If you have forgotten, let me remind you that, there was a cringy press conference where Rakhi Sawant and Deepak Kalal were discussing the marriage, their suhaagraat, and whatnot. Basically, I have penned down my thoughts because it's high time she should realise that not everything is for the camera. You can fool someone once, but not every time. People have stopped taking you seriously. There is always a benefit of the doubt attached to you. It's better if even you should stop these gimmicks, as it is giving you nothing but embarrassment for a lifetime.