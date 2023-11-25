Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up on playing conman in Tatlubaaz, reveals most challenging part: 'Had to look...' | Exclusive

Dheeraj Dhoopar gets candid about his OTT debut Tatlubaaz and reveals the most challenging part for him.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is a popular actor best known for his roles in popular television series like Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, Raghav Jindal in Saubhagyavati Bhava 2, and more. The actor is all set to make his OTT debut with the series Tatlubaaz which also stars popular actors Divya Agarwal, Nargis Fakhri, and Zeishan Quadri

The actor is playing the role of a conman in the series and will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Not only this, the actor will be seen playing six different characters in the series. In an exclusive chat with DNA India, Dheeraj Dhoopar opened up on his experience filming Tatlubaaz and opened up on the most challenging thing for him while working on the series.

Tatlubaaz is a story of a conman and I am playing the titular character. My character's name is Bulbul Tyaagi, he is a con artist and he is someone who takes different getups to con people, and travels to different cities. So for me, I think, I always wanted to do something like this in my entire career and I don't think anything else could be a better way to make my OTT debut. I am super thrilled to be a part of this show and looking forward to another season of it. It's coming on 25th November. The story is good, the star cast is big, and I have Nargis Fakhri, Divya Aggarwal, and Zeishan Quadri opposite me."

He further added that he had to gain weight for his role in the series and said, "I got into 5-6 get-ups for the show, I gained 6 kgs for it. So OTT being a little realistic medium, we shot in actual locations, we shot in Banaras, Lucknow, Rai Bareilly, Ali Bagh, Goa, and Mumbai, so had great fun. In TV what happens we shoot in an air-conditioned setup, but in OTT you travel to different places to offer realistic media. This character also has this lingo thing, wherever he goes, he catches the local languages, so you will also see me speaking different languages in the show.

Talking about the most challenging thing, the actor said, "The most challenging part for me was to carry the whole character in a very realistic part. You know my brief by the director was that I had to look like the part of the crowd because a con artist cannot be put of the crowd, he has to be mingled in, otherwise, people will recognize you and catch you. You come from a certain background of TV, where the hero has a definition of getting into the scene with a slow-motion shot and everyone in the industry knows how particular I am about my hair, looks, and all. So I had to leave that part away and I had to get into the character, so, that was the most challenging part for me because till now people know me as Dheeraj Dhoopar who maintains himself well, styling very seriously, but when you watch the show, the styling is great though, but I am not much into the hairstyles in this show."

Tatlubaaz is helmed by Vibhu Kashyap, the series revolves around the story of Bulbul, a notorious conman, who wants to live a rich and luxurious life; and finds himself in the middle of Tatlubaazi(phishing) in Banaras. Disha and Isabelle traps Bulbul in a series of mishaps filled with loot, deceit, and murder. The series is set to premiere on Epic On from November 25.

Read Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora reveal their baby boy's name, actor writes 'he’s got my dimples'