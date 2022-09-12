Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora reveal their baby boy's name, actor writes 'he’s got my dimples'

Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora/Instagram

Famous television actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora were blessed with a baby boy on August 10 and a month later, the couple decided to reveal the name of their first child on Sunday, September 11. Dheeraj took to his Instagram account and posted an adorable picture with his son and along with the same, wrote that they have named their son as Zayn.

In the picture, Dheeraj was seen dressed in a casual black T-shirt while his little munchkin wore a Micky Mouse onesie. Along with this cute photo, the Kundali Bhagya actor wrote, "He’s got my dimples & all of my heart...Never met anyone so beautiful, so we named him Zayn" and added a red heart amoji.

Vinny Arora, who fell in love with Dheeraj on the sets of their Colors TV show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009 and married him in 2016, took to the comments section and wrote, "Have so much love for you boys my heart could explode. Btw, he’s got my nose".

On August 10, Dheeraj and Vinny shared a photo of a blue-themed dreamland with a toy plane with a note that read, "We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10-08-2022. Proud parents, Vinny & Dheeraj" with the caption "It’s a BOY". Their Instagram post had instantly gone viral.



READ | Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Karan Johar wishes to see Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash participate in dance show

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dheeraj is participating in the ongoing season of dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit. He is paired with the choreographer Sneha Singh on the Colors TV show that premiered on September 3. Apart from Dheeraj, the show features popular celebrities such as Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Ali Asgar, Faisal Shaikh, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, and Amruta Khanvilkar among others.