Tunisha Sharma death: Actress' heartfelt note for rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan goes VIRAL

Tunisha Sharma/Instagram

At the age of 20, actress Tunisha Sharma passed away. She was most known for her work in the television series Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap and Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actress committed suicide on the set of her TV show on Saturday afternoon, according to Maharashtra Police.

Hours after her shocking demise, her heartfelt post for rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan went viral.

In a post on Instagram, the actress had written, “Happy International Men’s Day to the Man who lifts me up just like this! The most hardworking, passionate, wildly enthusiastic and the most beautiful Man in my life! You don’t know what you are and that’s the most beautiful part. @sheezan9. Its time to recognize and honour the contributions and sacrifices that a man makes for his family and society! Happy International Men’s Day to all the amazing men out there!”

The actress reportedly went to the bathroom after taking a tea break, and when she did not return, the police broke down her door and discovered that she had allegedly hanged herself, the Waliv Police claim. The cause of the suicide is still unknown, according to the police, who added that they investigated the scene and found no suicide note.

In additon. Sheezan was arrested after a case of the abutment to suicide was registered against her, Waliv Police said in the early hours of Sunday. The accused has been identified as Sheezan Khan, against whom a case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered. This comes after Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of a TV serial on Saturday.

Also read: Tunisha Sharma death: Actress' rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan arrested in abetment to suicide case

"TV actress Tunisha Sharma death case | Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma’s co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide. Police registered a case under section 306 of IPC," Waliv Police said. Khan will be presented in court on Monday.

(Inputs from ANI)