Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma dies on show's sets at 20, police confirms suicide

Actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide at 20

Actress Tunisha Sharma, known for her roles in TV shows like Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, has died at the age of 20. As per Maharashtra Police, the actress died by suicide on the sets of her TV show on Saturday afternoon. Further details are awaited.

As per a tweet by news agency ANI, Waliv Poice said in a statement, “Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.” As per sources, her body has been kept at Platinum Hospital in Vasai, as of now. Other reports stated that the actress’ family had also reached the hospital after she was taken there. The reason behind the young actress taking her life is unknown.

Maharashtra | TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead: Waliv Police — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

Tunisha was active on social media till Saturday afternoon, having posted a story and a picture on Instagram. Her last post consisted of a picture of herself looking at her phone with the caption, "Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop." Many of her fans have left condolence messages and expressions of shock on the post.

As per reports, the actress was found by the crew of Ali Baba in her make-up room where she had attempted to hang herself. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in Vasai where she was declared brought dead. The 20-year-old was a known face in the entertainment circle, having graduated from a child artiste to a lead actor recently.

Tunisha, who hailed from Chandigarh, started her career at the age of 13 with Sony’s Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. She went on to appear in popular shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, and Ishq Subhan Allah. Earlier this year, she was cast as Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba, marking her first lead role in a major TV show.

Apart from her television shows, Tunisha also appeared in four films in minor roles. She made her Bollywood debut with Fitoor in 2016, followed by Baar Baar Dekho and Kahaani 2 in the same year. Her last big screen appearance was in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.