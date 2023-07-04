Search icon
Uorfi Javed participated in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar in 2021. The ongoing second season is being hosted by Salman Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 07:00 AM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Uorfi Javed slams Manisha Rani for 'forcibly kissing' Abdu Rozik, says 'he is not a kid'
Uorfi Javed/Instagram

In its third week, all the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have been nominated for eviction except for Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan. Abdu Rozik, who participated in Bigg Boss 16 and has entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a guest, was asked to choose four people from the nominated contestants with whom he will make short dancing videos.

Abdu picked Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, and Jiya Shankar for the task. When he was making the video with Manisha, she tried to kiss the Tajikistan-born singer multiple times which made the latter uncomfortable. Once the task was over, he repeatedly said, "Bigg Boss, I am done." Later, he even jokingly told everyone that he wished he had picked someone else.

Uorfi Javed has slammed Manisha Rani for her behaviour with Abdu. The social media sensation shared a screenshot of the episode on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, "This was so uncomfortable to watch. Why was she forcibly kissing him? He's not a kid. Boundaries people."

Javed

Earlier, Javed praised Pooja Bhatt for raising her opinion against Jad Hadid when he called Akanksha Puri a 'bad kisser' after they kissed during a task. "Honestly Pooja Bhatt is so classy and dignified, the way she called out Jad for calling Akansha a bad kisser after seemingly enjoying the kiss. She is amazing!!! Strong, outspoken, well behaved! #BigBossOTT2", Uorfi tweeted.

Urfi was one of the thirteen contestants in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, streamed on Voot and hosted by Karan Johar in 2021. She was the first one to be evicted from the show, which was won by Divya Agarwal defeating Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, and Raqesh Bapat in the final.

READ | Bigg Boss OTT 2: Urfi Javed praises Pooja Bhatt for criticising Jad Hadid for calling Akanksha Puri 'bad kisser'

 

