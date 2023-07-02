Bigg Boss OTT 2: Urfi Javed praises Pooja Bhatt for criticising Jad Hadid for calling Akanksha Puri 'bad kisser'

Urfi Javed-Pooja Bhatt in Bigg Boss OTT 2/File photos

When Avinash Sachdev gave a dare to the opposite team members Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri for kissing each other for 30 seconds in a task, neither the housemates nor the viewers thought that the two would take it up and smooch each other. The incident took everyone by surprise and turned out to be the most controversial one in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 yet.

After their kiss, Jad called Akanksha 'a bad kisser'. Among the housemates, it was only Pooja Bhatt who slammed him and said, "I'm sorry but you're a b**ch if you're saying that. Under the belt. What do you think a poor girl will do if she is asked to kiss in front of the whole world? I am sorry, I disapprove of it. No no no, not cool."

The Lebanese model tried defending himself as he said "It's an opinion", to which the filmmaker-actress replied, "Tell her that, Don’t tell us that." Jad further replied, "It’s boy talk", to which Pooja shut him down saying, 'I thought you were a man, not a boy". The Bombay Begums actress was hugely appreciated for criticising Jad's comment.

Now, the social media sensation Urfi Javed has praised the filmmaker-actress for raising her opinion against the Lebanese model. She took to her Twitter and wrote, "Honestly Pooja Bhatt is so classy and dignified, the way she called out Jad for calling Akansha a bad kisser after seemingly enjoying the kiss. She is amazing !!! Strong, outspoken, well behaved! #BigBossOTT2".

Honestly Pooja bhatt is so classy and dignified , the way she called out JAD for calling Akansha a bad kisser after seemingly enjoying the kiss . She is amazing !!! Strong , outspoken , well behaved ! #BigBossOTT2 — Uorfi (@uorfi) July 1, 2023

Urfi was one of the thirteen contestants in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, streamed on Voot and hosted by Karan Johar in 2021. She was the first one to be evicted from the show, which was won by Divya Agarwal defeating Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, and Raqesh Bapat in the final.



