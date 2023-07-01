Search icon
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri says kiss with Jad Hadid made her feel 'awkward', adds 'I expected him to...'

It will be interesting to see how the Bigg Boss OTT 2 host Salman Khan reacts to the kiss between Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

The ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw one of its most controversial moments this week when the Lebanese model Jad Hadid, who is seen flirting with the girls inside the house, and actress Akanksha Puri, who also appeared briefly on Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 15, kissed each other.

Jad and Akanksha were given a dare by the opposite team members to kiss each other, thinking they will refuse. But, the two of them smooched each other for a few seconds, shocking the other housemates and viewers too. Now, Akanksha has finally opened up about their kiss saying that it made her 'feel awkward'.

Puri, who has acted in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada films, said, "I wanted Jad to understand that as an Indian female artist, the kiss made me feel awkward. I expected him to come and speak with me, to clear out my headspace about the whole situation. Communication is important, and I needed that reassurance."

Earlier, Jad had called Akanksha a 'bad kisser' during his conversation with Avinash Sachdev. Pooja Bhatt had lashed out at him saying, "I'm sorry but you're a b**ch if you're saying that. Under the belt. What do you think a poor girl will do if she is asked to kiss in front of the whole world? I am sorry, I disapprove of it. No no no, not cool."

The other contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house are Abdu Rozik, Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Bebika Dhurve. Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani, and Puneet Superstar aka Prakash Kumar have been evicted. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on JioCinema with a 24-hour live feed and edited episodes at daily 9 pm.

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride
Meet Devdatta Nage who plays Lord Hanuman in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush
5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics
In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur
Kriti Sanon’s vintage cotton saree for Adipurush trailer launch is inspired by ‘purity of Sita’, has 24-carat gold print
