Meet Jad Hadid, Lebanon model-actor who is charming his way into the hearts of women of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Here's all you need to know about Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jad Hadid

The new season of Bigg Boss OTT started on June 17 and this season is being hosted by Salman Khan. The contestants have started making bonds and groups in the house. One of the contestants who is quite popular among the girls and making his way into their hearts in the house is Jad Hadid..

Who is Jad Hadid?

Born and brought up in Lebanon, Jad Hadid is a model-actor, and an orphan who is now stealing the hearts of women in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Jad Hadid started acting in commercials and other shoots at the age of 11. He went on to make a place for himself in Lebanese magazines and posters.

Jad Hadid Career

The 37-year-old is a well-known and one of the wealthiest models in the Middle East who made his debut in 2011 with the movie Out Loud. He also featured in Debtelle in 2020 which was his debut web series.

Jad Hadid enjoys a huge fan following and serves his fans quite often with his sexy looks on Instagram. The actor-model has 381K followers on Instagram.

Jad Hadid's personal life

Jad Hadid tied the knot with fitness model Ramona Khalil in 2017, however, they got divorced and Jad is now co-parenting their lovely daughter with whom he shares a cute bond and often shares photos and videos on Instagram spending time with her.

Jad Hadid Bigg Boss OTT 2

Jad Hadid is the ‘hottest’ man in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house who is charming his way into the hearts of the women of the house. Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid were seen flirting with each other and Jiya also admitted to having a liking towards him. Their flirting has left fans wondering if there is a scope for a love angle between the two.

Not only this, Jad Hadid and Manisha Rani entered the show together and since then have been bonding well. Jad was seen turning into a Gym instructor for the actress and even there, a lighthearted flirting was on. Well, in the latest episode, Manisha also kissed Jad on the cheeks and said, “I love you to the moon and back.'

Well, it will be interesting to see if this turns out to be a love triangle between Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, and Jiya Shankar. But for now, Jad is impressing the women of the house with his looks and making his way into their hearts.