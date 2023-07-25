Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan from eviction, these contestants get nominated

Pooja Bhatt uses her powers as captain to save Abhishek Malhan from eviction, two contestants get nominated this week.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has entered its sixth week. With the entry of wildcards last to last week, the competition has now increased. Recently, Falaq Naazz got evicted from the house and now other two contestants have been nominated for this week.

The nominations task took place in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house where Pooja Bhatt, who is currently the captain of the house had the power to give a green apple to one of the contestants to save them from this week’s nominations. Pooja Bhatt saved Abhishek Malhan. Then, the captain was given the power to decide who will nominate how many contestants. 4 contestants nominated Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia, 1 contestant nominated Jiya Shankar, and 1 nominated Jad Hadid. 2 contestants nominated Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev, and Elvish Yadav. Therefore, Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia are the only two contestants nominated this week.

Later after the task, Avinash Sachdev was seen asking Pooja Bhatt why she gave the green apple to Abhishek Malhan and not to him or Bebika Dhurve, to which she replied, "I knew you won't get nominated, I had an instinct and either way Abhishek would have got saved, even if he got nominated."

Last Weekend Ka Vaar, Falaq Naazz got evicted from the house by the votes of the housemates. Now it will be interesting to see whose journey will end this week as both of the contestants have a huge fan base.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

The show was earlier planned to be of 6 weeks, however, recently, Salman Khan announced the extension to the season owing to its popularity.

Bigg Boss OTT season 1 was hosted by Karan Johar, however, Salman Khan replaced him this year to host the new season. The show started on June 17 and is expected to host the grand finale on August 13.

Read Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid evicted from show? Here's what we know