Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan from eviction, these contestants get nominated

Once India's richest actress, this star quit films to marry billionaire; its not Asin, Rani, Juhi, Shilpa, Sonam

Meet man who quit government job to build Rs 555000 crore company, his net worth is…

This husband-wife duo runs India's top lingerie company worth Rs 500 crore; Isha Ambani’s firm made million dollar offer

Baba Ramdev, yoga guru and founder of Rs 46000 crore firm, buys new Land Rover Defender worth Rs 1.5 crore

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan from eviction, these contestants get nominated

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Once India's richest actress, this star quit films to marry billionaire; its not Asin, Rani, Juhi, Shilpa, Sonam

10 Health benefits of dates

Joint Pain: 7 superfoods to prevent gout problems 

Top 10 largest forests in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan from eviction, these contestants get nominated

Once India's richest actress, this star quit films to marry billionaire; its not Asin, Rani, Juhi, Shilpa, Sonam

Meet 90s superstar who became Miss India at 18, bought a Mumbai home at 22, know her connection to Dharmendra's family

Television

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan from eviction, these contestants get nominated

Pooja Bhatt uses her powers as captain to save Abhishek Malhan from eviction, two contestants get nominated this week.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has entered its sixth week. With the entry of wildcards last to last week, the competition has now increased. Recently, Falaq Naazz got evicted from the house and now other two contestants have been nominated for this week. 

The nominations task took place in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house where Pooja Bhatt, who is currently the captain of the house had the power to give a green apple to one of the contestants to save them from this week’s nominations. Pooja Bhatt saved Abhishek Malhan. Then, the captain was given the power to decide who will nominate how many contestants. 4 contestants nominated Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia, 1 contestant nominated Jiya Shankar, and 1 nominated Jad Hadid. 2 contestants nominated Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev, and Elvish Yadav. Therefore, Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia are the only two contestants nominated this week. 

Later after the task, Avinash Sachdev was seen asking Pooja Bhatt why she gave the green apple to Abhishek Malhan and not to him or Bebika Dhurve, to which she replied, "I knew you won't get nominated, I had an instinct and either way Abhishek would have got saved, even if he got nominated." 

Last Weekend Ka Vaar, Falaq Naazz got evicted from the house by the votes of the housemates. Now it will be interesting to see whose journey will end this week as both of the contestants have a huge fan base. 

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

The show was earlier planned to be of 6 weeks, however, recently, Salman Khan announced the extension to the season owing to its popularity. 

Bigg Boss OTT season 1 was hosted by Karan Johar, however, Salman Khan replaced him this year to host the new season. The show started on June 17 and is expected to host the grand finale on August 13.

