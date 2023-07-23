Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid evicted from show? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss OTT 2: As per the updates on the internet, it seems like there will be a double eviction this time, and netizens are elated with the elimination.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: After two weeks without eliminations, Salman Khan drops the bomb of vote-out eviction in today's Weekend Ka Vaar. Although the main episode will air on Sunday at 9 PM, there is a buzz about the evicted contestants. As per the trends and tweets on Twitter, it seems like there will be a double elimination this time, and Falaq Naazz (Naaz) and Jad Hadid have been eliminated from the show.

Here's the tweet

BREAKING! Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz are EVICTED from the Bigg Boss OTT house



Retweet If happy!#BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 22, 2023

As soon as the eviction news was broken, several netizens reacted positively. A netizen wrote, "Finally! good news and no more boredom from snakes group lmfao in #BiggBossOtt2 house." A fan of Falaq wrote, "Falaq di ko firse entry dena padega #bigg boss Falaq di ke jaga jiya shankar ko evicted koro mannerless hai aager falaq di firse nahi aati toh yeh bigg boss the end kardunga. Falaq di plz guys sab log falaq di support karo plz yaar." Another netizen wrote, "I am so happy love you bro kya good news nahi hai yaar bahut acchi news hai finally."

Here are some reactions

Elite gang ka khaatmaa...

ROAR LIKE ABHISHEK ... — Harsh Shende (@Haarsh_here) July 23, 2023

So happy#WeekendKaVar



ROAR LIKE ABHISHEK — Jeetu chaudhary (@jeetu_2004) July 22, 2023

ROAR LIKE ABHISHEK

I am so happy love you bro kya good news nahi hai yaar bahut acchi news hai finally — immense (@immensevishal_) July 22, 2023

Yey

ROAR LIKE ABHISHEK — sheev...... (@ShivramChaudh16) July 22, 2023

Falaq di ko firse entry dena padega #bigg boss falaq di ke jaga jiya shankar ko evicted koro manerless hai aager falaq di firse nahi aati toh

Yeh bigg boss the end kardunga falaq di plz guys sab log falaq di support karo plz yaar — deep Tech (@deepTech61) July 22, 2023

finally! good news and no more boredom from snakes group lmfao in #BiggBossOtt2 house — (@marvelboyHaRSH) July 22, 2023

If this information turns out true, then Avinash might get a little affected by Falaq's exit. Avinash likes Falaq and he has expressed his feeling multiple times. On the other hand, with Jad's eviction, Manisha might feel sad for a while, but Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve will surely cry.

On Friday's Weekend Ka Vaar Salman exposed Manisha Rani's tactics that left housemates stunned. At the start of the episode, Salman confronted Jiya Shankar and slammed her for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water. Salman told Jiya that offering a glass of water is considered a service to humanity. Khan said that she ridiculed the belief and shamelessly laughed about it. Salman asked Jiya to behave responsibly and apologise to Elvish about it.

Later, Salman confronted Manisha Rani and asked if she has seen previous Bigg Boss seasons. Manisha replied that Bigg Boss has been her favourite show and has seen multiple seasons. Then Salman further asked if she thinks that the creative team of Bigg Boss are incompetent, as she's creating content, and scripting love angles in the house.

Salman sarcastically told Manisha that the show doesn't need a script or fake love story and that it's better if she concentrate on her game. Salman even advised Aashika to start behaving maturely and don't get manipulated by anyone so easily. Salman left the housemates to discuss the same, and the second phase of Weekend Ka Vaar will take place on Sunday.