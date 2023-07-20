Headlines

India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

This Hyderabad man earned over Rs 8,000 crore from one company, he is not the owner, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

Mahesh Babu to get Rs 78 crore for Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Here’s what we know

Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan drop sizzling black-and-white photos

Nothing Phone (2) India sale begins tomorrow, Nothing Phone (1) gets over Rs 36,000 off on Flipkart

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev gets secret task to dethrone Elvish Yadav as dictator; all you need to know

Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, and Falaq Naazz get a secret task to dethrone Elvish Yadav as a dictator.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

Recently, Bigg Boss appointed Elvish Yadav as the dictator of the house. However, a twist awaits as Avinash Sachdev gets a secret task to dethrone him and become the captain. 

Bigg Boss gave a secret task to Avinash Sachdev which includes speaking ill of him while sitting on Elvish’s throne. Meanwhile, Jiya Shankar has the task to cook something special for Elvish Yadav and feed it to him directly with her hands and Falaq Naazz has to give him a soothing head massage while praising him. 

As they three skillfully perform their tasks without letting the housemates or Elvish Yadav know about it, Abhishek Malhan who is a keen observer, figured out that something is fishy and informed Elvish about it. Now, who will emerge victorious in the game of power? Only time will reveal. 

Meanwhile, Jiya Shankar and Elvish Yadav got into a fight recently when the actress mixed handwash in his water. The actress was slammed by his fans on Twitter and was later seen realizing her mistake. Not only this but recently, Elvish was seen abusing Avinash Sachdev when he refused to perform the task given to him. 

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 commenced on June 17 and the show is being hosted by Salman Khan. This is the first time the actor is hosting OTT as in the first season, Karan Johar was the host of the show. Meanwhile, 6 contestants have been nominated this week that are, Elvish Yadav, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Falaq Naazz, and Aashika Bhatia. It will be interesting to see whose journey will come to an end this Weekend Ka Vaar.

Read Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap detergent in Elvish Yadav’s water, angry fans trend ‘shame on Jiya’

 

