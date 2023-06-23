Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve claims Salman Khan 'ko bhayankar dhoka mila hai', predicts why actor is still single

Still of Bebika Dhurve and Salman Khan from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: Actress and astrologer Bebika Dhurve predicted why the show's host, actor Salman Khan is still single. In the latest episode, Bebika had some ugly arguments with Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar after her face-reading session. Manisha Rani tried to console Bebika and Abhishek and maintained a balance between the two.

Later, Manisha asked Bebika if her predictions about Jiya are true. Dhurve confidently declared that her reading never go wrong. Then Manisha tested Bebika's jyotish vidya and asked why Salman Khan is still single. Manisha asked Bebika, "Yeh sach hai ki unhe dhokha mila hai (Is it true that was cheated in love)." And Bebika instantly adds, "Bhayankar wala (bad one)." She further shared why Salman Khan is single. "Unhe ek gharlu ladki chaiye. Woh jitne rough lagte hai, andar se utne soft hai. Unhe chaiye koi jo ghar ko sambhale, maa-baap ki seva kare, aur jab woh ghar aaye toh 2 meethi baatein kar ke unke poore din ka tanaav door kar de (He looks tough from outside, but he's a soft person from the inside. He wants a simple girl, who loves to keep the house together, would take care of his parents, and would distress him with her love)." Bebika also called Salmanh Khan a smart businessman.

Bebika was punished for BB jail with Aaliya Siddiqui and Akansha Puri. Bebika earned her freedom, after performing a face-reading session with the housemates. During the task, Bebika went harsh with her words, and she took her revenge on Abhishek Malhan. Dhurve said that Malhan is an intelligent content creator, but he copies content from others. She even expressed her feelings about slapping him hard. Bebika left Abhishek furious, and the latter snapped back at Bebika, and they had an ugly argument.

As far as nominations are concerned, Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Palak Purswani, and Jiya Shankar are nominated for eviction. Season's first Weekend Ka Vaar will take place on Saturday and Sunday.