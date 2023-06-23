Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve lauds Sidharth Shukla, calls Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra 'Kabir Singh-Preeti'

Bebika Dhurve/Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT 2 kicked off last week with its interesting mix of contestants including Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, Avinash Sachdev, and Akanksha Puri. Puneet Superstar aka Prakash Kumar was evicted within the first 12 hours after violating the house rules.

Among these twelve people locked inside the house, Bebika has been grabbing the attention for the right reasons in the first week as she isn't just an actor, she is also "a board-certified dental surgeon and implant specialist, and also a hereditary astrologer", as Bebika told in an interview to mid-day.com.

When the Bhagya Lakshmi actress was asked to reveal her favourite past Bigg Boss contestants, she said, "MC Stan is my hot favourite. I had a wonderful time watching him. If I was in the house and he called me 'shemdi' I would call him 'shemda' on his face, at the same time, I would have been friends with him."

Heaping praises on late actor Sidharth Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's gameplay, Bebika added, "Even Sidharth Shukla played amazingly well. He had a lot of mental strength to go through the entire journey by himself. Everyone looks for emotional support to talk and share their feelings. Rubina Dilaik opened up her personal life in front of 1.4 crore people, which requires guts."

The actress even appreciated Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra and likened them to Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's characters from the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh. "I liked Tejasswi Prakash's possessiveness for Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi was Kabir Singh and Karan was her Preeti on the show. Plus she's doing so well now, she looks gorgeous in Naagin", Bebika stated.

Hosted by Salman Khan in the weekend episodes, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on JioCinema with daily episodes at 9 pm and a live feed running for 24 hours.



