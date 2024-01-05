Bigg Boss 17: Vicky argues with Ankita for holding Munawar's hand, hugging him, says 'tu usse baat nahi karegi...'

Watch: Vicky Jain admits he's upset with Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui's friendship. Vicky tells Ankita not to talk to Munawar, and he promises not to entertain Mannara.

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had several heated arguments inside the Bigg Boss house. But the audience is yet to experience one of their biggest argument. In the upcoming episode, Vicky will be seen expressing his uneasiness with Ankita and Munawar Faruqui's nearness.

Last week, Munawar claimed that he doesn't trust anyone in the house, except Ankita Lokhande. The actress is also quite supportive of the stand-up comedian, and she has even argued and defended him against Anurag Dobhal's allegations. In the upcoming episode, Vicky Jain admits that her friendship with Munawar upsets him, and claims that although he doesn't like Munawar and Ankita's bond, he never interfered. In the promo, Vicky is heard saying to Ankita, "Tu Munna (Munawar) ka haath pakad ke baith thi hai, usko upset hota hai toh tu hug karti hai. Main tujhe freedom deta hu na uss samay (I give you space when you hold his hand, or hug him when he's upset)."

After hearing Vicky, even Ankita reveals that she doesn't like him giving importance to Mannara. Vicky quickly replies and gives a solution, "Tu Munawar se baat mat kar. Main Mannara se nahi karunga. Tu Munawar se nahi karegi. (You won't talk to Munawar, I won't entertain Mannara)."

Here's the promo

This week's biggest highlight is Abhishek Kumar's slap to Samarth Jurel. Isha Malviya's ex-boyfriend, Abhishek was constantly poked, mocked, and ridiculed by Samarth. Even Isha played along and was taunting Abhishek for his mental health. Before coming to Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek underwent psychiatric treatment for 6 months. Samarth and Isha were seen mocking his mental condition.

After the constant provocation, Abhishek lost his cool. In the heated conversation between Abhishek and Isha, when Samarth tried to put tissue paper in his mouth, a furious Abhishek slapped Samarth hard. Bigg Boss hasn't given his take on the incident, and the judgement on the incident is expected at Weekend Ka Vaar.