Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi & Sana become decision-makers, throw these 9 contestants out of race to power

Sana Raees Khan, Khanzaadi, and Ankita Lokhande get special power in Bigg Boss 17.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

Bigg Boss 17 has been grabbing headlines since the day of its premiere. The show has entered the 4th week and the fights between the contestants have just increased. Groups have been formed and the game has finally begun. The recent promo shows Bigg Boss giving special power to three contestants who use them to kick people out of the race to become the ruler of the house. 

The new promo starts with Bigg Boss announcing that there is a ghost in the house followed by Ankita Lokhande, Sana Raees Khan, and Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi performing on Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s song Aami Je Tomaar dressed up as Monjulika. Later, after their dance performance, Bigg Boss asks them three names, each of whom they don’t want to see in power. Ankita Lokhande can be seen removing Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt from the race while Sana Raees chooses Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui to throw them out of the race to power. 

While some netizens found this task fun, others were unhappy with the kind of tasks Bigg Boss is giving the contestants. One of the comments read, “BB has turned into Nach Baliye and if you want it to transform into any other show, that can also happen this season.” Another commented, “Ankita kya nachi hain.” Another wrote, “Another boring episode.” 

Another major highlight of the latest episode was a fight between Abhishek Kumar and Aishwarya Sharma over the daily tasks. The two accused each other of not performing the tasks properly.

While the special power that has been given to Ankita Lokhande, Sana Raees Khan, and Khanzaadi is still unknown, it will be interesting to see what Bigg Boss has in plan for the contestants and who is going to get be in power in Bigg Boss 17. 

Meanwhile, this season, Bigg Boss has openly declared to be biased and also selected his favorites in the show on the basis of their contribution to the game. Salman Khan also announced at the premiere that the show will not be the same for everyone this season. This year, Salman is hosting the show only on Fridays and Saturdays, while on Sundays his brother Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan roasts the contestants.

