Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan 'felt demotivated' when everyone in the house said he 'wasn't actively doing anything'

MC Stan with the Bigg Boss 16 trophy

Bigg Boss 16 came to an end on Sunday night in a five-hour-long grand finale that saw rapper Altaf Tadavi aka MC Stan take home the big prize. Just after midnight, host Salman Khan announced Stan as the winner. He beat his good friend and Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakare to win the top prize.

However, Stan says he felt that Salman was joking when his name was announced. “I couldn't understand if Salman sir was joking or if I really won. Even after he announced my name, I was still thinking if that was real. But when he hugged me, it sunk in. It was an amazing feeling and I can't describe it in words,” the rapper told Times of India.

Stan was never the hot favourite to win and through the course of the season, many contestants criticised his drive. Even outside the Bigg Boss house, fans often debated his place in the house. However, Stan did turn out around in the business end of the season to emerge as a strong contender and win the top prize.

Addressing that, Stan said, “When everyone in the house was telling me that I wasn't actively doing anything, I felt demotivated and thought that I wouldn't win. But later I realised that I am very real in the show and I can't change that for them.”

Interestingly, the second runner-up Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had been tipped to win in several polls conducted before the grand finale. Even in a Twitter poll conducted by DNA, fans gave the actress over half the total votes. The actress polled 50.5% of the 4940 votes in the poll, closely followed by Shiv Thakare with 38.6% of the total votes. MC Stan lagged far behind in the counting.