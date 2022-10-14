Bigg Boss 16: Tanushree Dutta reacts to Sajid Khan's participation in Salman Khan hosted show

Tanushree Dutta/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16: The most contentious competitor this season is without a doubt Sajid Khan. Numerous women have accused the director of sexual misconduct. Many of the women who accused him during the MeToo movement have come out again to speak out against him. Tanushree Dutta's revelations were one of the catalysts for the #MeToo movement's launch in India. She now has responded to Sajid's Bigg Boss 16 involvement in a recent interview.

Tanushree Dutta told Times of India, "I am appalled too. I am speechless at the sheer irresponsibility of this action and the impact it would have on the public. I don’t watch Bigg Boss and I think I ever will after this."



"The #MeToo movement was an iconic phenomenon in India, given the culture of silence and secrecy in India about sexual harassment. Being a modern, Indian American girl, I always found it hard to understand why this kind of silence is encouraged at the cost of a rotting eco-system. I mean, if people get punished for bad behaviour, only then will the communities remain safe. It's just logic. And why so much hush and stigma around calling out predators? You go complain to police if someone robs your house, right? Then why not complain if someone hurts your honour or tries to trouble you for their devious pleasures. People think I'm just too American, but I'm just upholding my honour as an Indian woman."



For the unversed, Sajid said in the premier episode, “Last four years se main ghar par baitha hoon, not really getting much of work. Toh jab Colors ki team ne mujhe invite kiya to I just felt ki it’s time ki main ghar main bhi jaun, thoda apne baare me bhi sikhu.”

“Maine zindagi main bohot utaar-chadav dekhein hai. Pichhle chaar salon main bohot niche…” Salman Khan said, “Ek hi utaar dekha hai. Baaki chadav hi chadav dekhein hain. “



He also said, “Ek bohot bada utaar dekha hain.” The host then mentioned Sajid working with A-list actors in Bollywood and becoming arrogant as you become successful at work. Acknowledging that, Sajid said, “Ek kahawat hai ‘Failure destroys people’, mere case main ‘Success destroyed me’. Main bohot arrogant ho gaya tha, back-to-back teen hits thi… toh I thought I had become infallible, main koi galat film bana hi nahi sakta. Arrogant statements de raha tha, upar wale ne phat karke jhapad maara ‘Himmatwala’ niche… thoda sa humble hua phir se jhapad maara aur ‘Humshakals’ niche. Humshakal ke baad to maine apni shakal hi chhupa di.”