Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare cries uncontrollably, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia break down after Abdu Rozik's exit

Abdu Rozik's exit leaves housemates shattered, and even you will have a lump in your throat while watching Chota Bhaijaan's exit from the show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 08:43 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare cries uncontrollably, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia break down after Abdu Rozik's exit
Bigg Boss 16
As reported earlier, the saddest moment in Bigg Boss 16 leaves entire housemates broken and shattered. Today is the day when Abdu Rozik's exit from the house will be telecasted, and the visuals are heartbreaking. As per the new promo shared by the channel, the taskmaster confirms that they never came across such a twist in the last 15 seasons. 
 
As BB announces Abdu's exit, all the housemates, including Archana Gautam get shocked. The most-lovable singer Chota Bhaijaan ends his Bigg Boss journey, and he leaves everyone in tears. Among the contestants, Shiv Thakare and  MC Stan get most affected by Abdu's leave. Shiv cries uncontrollably and remembers his little brother Abdu. Sajid Khan says that even before BB announced Abdu's fate, he felt that something is coming their way. Even Tina Datta breaks down and remembers Abdu's contribution in her stint, and says "He was always there for me." 
 
Watch the promo
 
Apart from Abdu, Sreejita De got evicted on Friday and the other three nominated members, MC Stan, Nimrit, and Sumbul Toqueer got saved by the audience. Five days ago, as per the information provided by The Khabri, it was reported that Abdu Rozik will end his Bigg Boss journey on January 12, as he has some prior commitments to fulfil. 
 
During the family weekend, Shiv earned the trust of Shalin's mother. Sunita Bhanot even called Thakare her third son. Currently, Shalin's mom Sunita has entered the house to meet and interact with her son and other housemates. 
 
Sunita had a great time meeting her son after 100 days, and after interacting with other housemates, including Sumbul, Abdu Rozik, Sreejita, and Archana, she had to leave. Before leaving the house, Bigg Boss asked everyone to freeze. Sr Bhanot wished good luck to the contestants and had a special word with Shiv. 
 
A source closer to Sunita shared that in the house, The Bigg Boss Marathi S2 winner has won the heart and trust of Shalin and his family. Thus, Sunita told Shiv that he is her third son after Rahul Bhanot and Shalin. Sunita further told Shiv that from now onwards, he has a house and family in Mumbai too. This conversation left Shiv emotional.  
 
 
 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 574 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.