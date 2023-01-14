Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare cries uncontrollably, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia break down after Abdu Rozik's exit

Bigg Boss 16

As reported earlier, the saddest moment in Bigg Boss 16 leaves entire housemates broken and shattered. Today is the day when Abdu Rozik's exit from the house will be telecasted, and the visuals are heartbreaking. As per the new promo shared by the channel, the taskmaster confirms that they never came across such a twist in the last 15 seasons.

As BB announces Abdu's exit, all the housemates, including Archana Gautam get shocked. The most-lovable singer Chota Bhaijaan ends his Bigg Boss journey, and he leaves everyone in tears. Among the contestants, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan get most affected by Abdu's leave. Shiv cries uncontrollably and remembers his little brother Abdu. Sajid Khan says that even before BB announced Abdu's fate, he felt that something is coming their way. Even Tina Datta breaks down and remembers Abdu's contribution in her stint, and says "He was always there for me."

Watch the promo

Apart from Abdu, Sreejita De got evicted on Friday and the other three nominated members, MC Stan, Nimrit, and Sumbul Toqueer got saved by the audience. Five days ago, as per the information provided by The Khabri, it was reported that Abdu Rozik will end his Bigg Boss journey on January 12, as he has some prior commitments to fulfil.

During the family weekend , Shiv earned the trust of Shalin's mother. Sunita Bhanot even called Thakare her third son. Currently, Shalin's mom Sunita has entered the house to meet and interact with her son and other housemates.

Sunita had a great time meeting her son after 100 days, and after interacting with other housemates, including Sumbul, Abdu Rozik, Sreejita, and Archana, she had to leave. Before leaving the house, Bigg Boss asked everyone to freeze. Sr Bhanot wished good luck to the contestants and had a special word with Shiv.