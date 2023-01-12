Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's mother Sunita calls Shiv Thakare 'third son,' says 'you have a home in Mumbai' | Exclusive

Bigg Boss 16

Shiv Thakare has won many hearts and he has also earned an extended family that is expected to stay longer, even after Bigg Boss 16. After Farah Khan called Shiv, her second brother, Shalin Bhanot's mother called Thakare, her third son. Currently, Shalin's mom Sunita has entered the house to meet and interact with her son and other housemates.

Sunita had a great time meeting her son after 100 days, and after interacting with other housemates, including Sumbul, Abdu Rozik, Sreejita, and Archana, she had to leave. Before leaving the house, Bigg Boss asked everyone to freeze. Sr Bhanot wished good luck to the contestants and had a special word with Shiv. A source closer to Sunita shared that in the house, The Bigg Boss Marathi S2 winner has won the heart and trust of Shalin and his family. Thus, Sunita told Shiv that he is her third son after Rahul Bhanot and Shalin. Sunita further told Shiv that from now onwards, he has a house and family in Mumbai too. This conversation left Shiv emotional.

The family weekend on Bigg Boss 16 has brought some pleasant moments, and happiness into the Bigg Boss house. After Farah Khan, Shiv Thakare's mother Ashatai Thakare, Archana Gautam's brother Gulshan Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father Brigadier Bhupinder Singh, MC Stan's mother have entered the house.

They all spread the much-required positive vibes into the house. But last night Tina Datta's mother Madhumita Datta and Shalin Bhanot's mother Sunita Bhanot entered the house. As soon as Madhumita walked inside, Shalin looked uncomfortable, and he ignored speaking to Sr Datta. However, they soon mend their ways, and in an awkward tone, Shalin confronted Madhumita. As far as nominations are concerned Sumbul, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sreejita De are nominated for this week's eviction.