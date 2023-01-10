Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik aka Chota Bhaijaan to leave the show midway? Here's what we know

Abdu Rozik

One of the cutest, loveable contestants of Bigg Boss 16 will bid adieu to the show. His presence has been appreciated by the masses, and his exit might make them emotional as well. Tajikstan-origin singer Abdu Rozik, also known as Chota Bhaijaan will end his journey of BB 16.

As far as you hate to admit it, this is the information that will leave you affected. As per the information provided by The Khabri, Abdu Rozik will end his Bigg Boss journey on January 12, as he has some prior commitments to fulfil. Currently, the show is running a family special segment, where close ones of the contestants have entered the house. Just Sul, a famous content creator will enter BB house to Abdu Rozik back, and this will certainly break housemates' hearts.

On Twitter, The Khabri tweeted, "#JustSul Famous Indian Content creator and comedian will go inside as Family member of #AbduRozik to bring him out of the house during this family week. #AbduRozik will not enter back."

Here are the tweets

Exclusive #AbduRozik to leave #BiggBoss16 house on 12 Jan because of prior commitments, someone special will come to take him out and that will be end of journey for him — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 8, 2023

EXCLUSIVE #BiggBoss16#JustSul Famous Indian Content creator and comedian will go inside as Family member of #AbduRozik to bring him out of the house during this family week. #AbduRozik will not enter back. pic.twitter.com/aSX7qoGBig January 9, 2023

During the Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Nimrit Kaur’s father accused Priyanka Choudhary of targeting her daughter. He also said her fans are spreading hate against Nimrit. In return, Priyanka’s team issued an official statement.

Priyanka’s team replied, “We are deeply hurt by the statements made by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father in yesterday's episode. Sir, this immense love that she's showered across the nation is EARNED not bought. From making her win the MyGlamm contest using 'zero bots' (yes, we can proudly and confidently say that), to making history with 4 million tweets- we can assure you that it's all very real and is a result of the blood, sweat and tears of the entire fandom" She earned every single fan's love because she's truly JANTA Kl JAAN!”

As far as nominations are concerned, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Sreejita De are nominated for this week's eviction.

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur's father breaks silence after Priyanka Choudhary's family reacts to paid trolls remarks