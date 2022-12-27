Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam throws hot water, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary narrowly escapes getting hurt

Another major fight escalates in the show, and we wonder if Bigg Boss will take strict action against Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Wild card contestant Vikas Manaktala has gone way too wild. He and Archana Gautam got into a heated argument, and soon it turned violent. In one of the promos shared by Colors, Archana and Vikas were seen having an argument in the kitchen. It all started when they with an argument over making tea. 

Archana and Vikas get into an ugly argument. Soon their fight escalates to such a level, that Archana throws away hot water. Vikas and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were standing close, and they escape from a mishap. The kitchen fights don't end up here. Later, Sumbul Toqueer Khan, Sreejita De, and Vikas argue near the gas stove. Manaktala loses his cool, and he throws things near the gas stove, leaving the other two in fear. Soon, Soundarya and Shalin pacify Vikas from going out of control. 

In another promo, the housemates were chilling with dog Maheen. Shalin tries to impress her, but she barks and leaves him. Shiv and MC Stan play with the tail-wagging friend, and they give apt introductions of housemates. Even Tina asks Maheen to bless her from getting evicted, but she ignores Datta, and this leaves her embarrassed. 

Watch the promo

Yesterday, Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and MC Stan got into a verbal spat when it was the rapper’s turn to clean the washrooms. It all started when Archana said that MC Stan didn’t clean the washroom properly.

When MC Stan confronted her about it, she started saying that because the rapper instigated her, she won’t do any household chores. MC Stan retorts in his rapping style, "Tereko batane ka tere kisse, toh tere ho jaayenge hisse (If I start counting your actions, you will be ashamed).”

Archana complained that no one reprimands Shalin Bhanot when he doesn’t contribute to the chores. While the rapper argued that Shalin is sick from an asthma attack, Archana blamed MC Stan has no reason to fight but still he is picking up fights for the footage.

 

 

