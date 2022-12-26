Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan gets into verbal spat with Archana Gautam, calls her 'shemdi'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and MC Stan got into a verbal spat when it was the rapper’s turn to clean the washrooms. It all started when Archana said that MC Stan didn’t clean the washroom properly.

When MC Stan confronted her about it, she started saying that because the rapper instigated her, she won’t do any household chores. MC Stan retorts in his rapping style, "Tereko batane ka tere kisse, toh tere ho jaayenge hisse (If I start counting your actions, you will be ashamed).”

Archana complained that no one reprimands Shalin Bhanot when he doesn’t contribute to the chores. While the rapper argued that Shalin is sick from an asthma attack, Archana blamed MC Stan has no reason to fight but still he is picking up fights for the footage.

After the fight, Bigg Boss invited everyone to the living room and asked who are missing their families. BB then said this is not the family week. Then he asked, who all missed 'ghar ka khaana', everyone raises their hands. BB replied that they won't be getting anything from home. Bigg Boss then asked who all miss their pets, everyone raises their hands. BB says let's fulfill this wish. There is a dog (St. Bernard) in the house. Bigg Boss says: she is a new sadasya in the house. Her name is Maheen.

For the unversed, Ankit Gupta has been eliminated from the controversial house. Priyanka Choudhary was shattered when she got to know that housemates decided to eliminate Ankit this time.

Dolly Bindra reacted to Ankit Gupta’s elimination and wrote, “The best person has been eliminated this is so not good #ankitgupta #biggboss16 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss.” Netizens reacted to her tweet, one of them wrote, “BB is a show for their work. No one could force anyone for involvement. But BB had to do that every moment for AnkiGupta then how it will work. Yes, of course, he is a very good person. But vo show or platform ko value do apko pay back bhi mil raha hai uske liye, that's it.”

