Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik says he doesn't want to take Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot to his house in Dubai. Here's why

Abdu Rozik made an emotional exit from the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 in the Saturday episode. After spending more than a hundred days inside the house, the 18-year-old Abdu took an exit due to his prior work commitments as he launched his new Hindi song Pyaar in Mumbai on Sunday, January 15.

The event took place at the famous shopping mall Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, Mumbai, where Abdu, dubbed as the world's smallest singer, gave a live performance of his latest track for his hundreds of fans. He also did a press conference after his gig speaking about the rest of the contestants and his Bigg Boss 16 journey.

Though Abdu was born in Tajikistan, he lives with his family in a luxurious bungalow in Dubai. During the press conference, we at DNA asked Abdu if there are any contestants whom he would not like to take to his home in Dubai, to which he thought for a while and answered, "Shalin (Bhanot) and Tina (Datta)."

Giving reason for his choices, Abdu continued, "They are fake. One day they both are fighting, another day they are friends. I don't understand this, too confusing". During the show too, many other contestants have said that Shalin and Tina are faking their romance to advance in the show.

This has been a roller-coaster week inside the Bigg Boss 16 house as it saw Sreejita De's eviction due to the least votes and Sajid Khan also coming out of the house due to his work commitments. After these three exits, the contestants left in the show are Tina Datta, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.



