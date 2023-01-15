Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik says he doesn't want to take Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot to his house in Dubai. Here's why

After leaving Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik launched his new song Pyaar in Mumbai on Sunday. The singer answered questions from the media after the event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 05:57 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik says he doesn't want to take Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot to his house in Dubai. Here's why
Abdu Rozik-Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta/File photos

Abdu Rozik made an emotional exit from the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 in the Saturday episode. After spending more than a hundred days inside the house, the 18-year-old Abdu took an exit due to his prior work commitments as he launched his new Hindi song Pyaar in Mumbai on Sunday, January 15.

The event took place at the famous shopping mall Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, Mumbai, where Abdu, dubbed as the world's smallest singer, gave a live performance of his latest track for his hundreds of fans. He also did a press conference after his gig speaking about the rest of the contestants and his Bigg Boss 16 journey.

Though Abdu was born in Tajikistan, he lives with his family in a luxurious bungalow in Dubai. During the press conference, we at DNA asked Abdu if there are any contestants whom he would not like to take to his home in Dubai, to which he thought for a while and answered, "Shalin (Bhanot) and Tina (Datta)."

Giving reason for his choices, Abdu continued, "They are fake. One day they both are fighting, another day they are friends. I don't understand this, too confusing". During the show too, many other contestants have said that Shalin and Tina are faking their romance to advance in the show.

This has been a roller-coaster week inside the Bigg Boss 16 house as it saw Sreejita De's eviction due to the least votes and Sajid Khan also coming out of the house due to his work commitments. After these three exits, the contestants left in the show are Tina Datta, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

READ | Inside photos of Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik's luxurious Dubai bungalow will leave you stunned

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter
XXX, Gandii Baat, Ragini MMS Returns: A look at erotic Hindi web series that raised eyebrows
MV Ganga Vilas Cruise: PM Modi to flag off world's longest river cruise on January 13, see inside PICS
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Miss Universe 2022: Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as Miss Universe 2022
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.