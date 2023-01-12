Inside photos of Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik's luxurious Dubai bungalow will leave you stunned

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik's new house in Dubai is a dream home with a private swimming pool.
In the latest Bigg Boss 16 episode, Abdu Rozik's family called him and surprised him as they were not able to meet him inside Bigg Boss 16 house. During the video call, Abdu's family showed him his new luxurious house in Dubai. (All images:Colors TV)
Take a look:
1. Stunning staircase
Abdu Rozik's Dubai house has a beautiful staircase with a seating area where guests can sit and chill.
2. Luxurious bedroom
Abdu Rozik has a beautiful blue and white colour theme bedroom. After seeing Abdu's bedroom, Said Khan said 'bro never come to my bedroom' as you have such a beautiful room.
3. Swimming Pool
Abdu Rozik's brother surprised him by telling him that they are making a swimming pool for him.
4. Living room
Abdu Rozik's Dubai house has a beautiful living room that has blue sofas and white walls.
5. Luxurious dining room
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik has a beautiful dining area where he enjoys his lunch, breakfast and dinner.
6. Photo with Salman Khan
Abdu has a photo with Salman Khan in his bed room, he also has a great collection of perfumes.