Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Inside photos of Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik's luxurious Dubai bungalow will leave you stunned

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik's new house in Dubai is a dream home with a private swimming pool.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 12, 2023, 12:29 AM IST

In the latest Bigg Boss 16 episode, Abdu Rozik's family called him and surprised him as they were not able to meet him inside Bigg Boss 16 house. During the video call, Abdu's family showed him his new luxurious house in Dubai.  (All images:Colors TV)

Take a look:

1. Stunning staircase

Stunning staircase
1/6

Abdu Rozik's Dubai house has a beautiful staircase with a seating area where guests can sit and chill.  

2. Luxurious bedroom

Luxurious bedroom
2/6

Abdu Rozik has a beautiful blue and white colour theme bedroom. After seeing Abdu's bedroom, Said Khan said 'bro never come to my bedroom' as you have such a beautiful room.

3. Swimming Pool

Swimming Pool
3/6

Abdu Rozik's brother surprised him by telling him that they are making a swimming pool for him.

4. Living room

Living room
4/6

Abdu Rozik's Dubai house has a beautiful living room that has blue sofas and white walls.

5. Luxurious dining room

Luxurious dining room
5/6

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik has a beautiful dining area where he enjoys his lunch, breakfast and dinner.

6. Photo with Salman Khan

Photo with Salman Khan
6/6

Abdu has a photo with Salman Khan in his bed room, he also has a great collection of perfumes.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Republic Day 2023: Rehearsal parade held at Kartavya Path amid cold wave, see pictures
Winter fashion: 6 office trends to help you look more professional
Yearender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Yash, Jr NTR, breakthrough male performers of year
Janhvi Kapoor turns into 'little mermaid', fans call her 'next Kylie Jenner'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Video of 14 men performing stunts on 3 bikes goes viral, cops take action
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.