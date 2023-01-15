Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan leaves reality show, Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks down in tears

Sajid Khan exits Bigg Boss 16/Twitter

After Sajid Khan entered Bigg Boss 16 on the show's first day in October last year, several celebrities such as Sona Mohapatra, Sherlyn Chopra, Urfi Javed, Neha Bhasin, and Mandana Karimi among others slammed the makers for roping in the filmmaker, who was accused of sexual harassment by multiple female colleagues during the Me Too movement in India in 2018.

The makers were even criticised by the audiences for trying to whitewash Sajid in the reality show for the past three months. Now, finally, after spending more than 100 days inside the house, Sajid will be leaving the Bigg Boss 16 house in the episode which will be telecast on Sunday, January 15.

The promo for Sunday's episode is out on social media. In the promo, Bigg Boss is seen paying a tribute to Sajid announcing his exit from the house. The director gets emotional and is seen apologising to the contestants requesting them to forgive him for his fights in the show. At the end of the promo, Sumul Touqeer Khan can be seen breaking down in tears and hugging Sajid.

It is being said that Sajid has been leaving the house for starting work on his next film 100%. Starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill, the comedy film was announced in August last year and is slated to release on Diwali 2023. It will mark Khan's return to direction after nine years since his last directorial was Humshakals in 2014.

This has been a roller-coaster week inside the Bigg Boss 16 house as it saw Sreejita De's eviction due to the least votes and Abdu Rozik also coming out of the house due to his work commitments. After these three exits, the contestants left in the show are Tina Datta, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.



