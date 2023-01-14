Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik to launch his new song in Mumbai, here's how you can meet him

Abdu Rozik/Instagram

Abdu Rozik, one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16, will finally bid goodbye to the show in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, January 14 due to his professional commitments outside. The Tajikistan-born singer's exit will make everyone in the house from Shiv Thakare to Tina Datta emotional.

If you enjoyed watching Abdu Rozik inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, here's a great opportunity for you to meet him. Fondly called as Chhota Bhaijaan, Abdu took to his Instagram on Saturday and shared a video announcing that he will be launching his new song Pyaar in Mumbai on Sunday, January 15, and also invited his fans to meet him during the same event.

The event will take place at the famous shopping mall Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, Mumbai. Their official Instagram page also shared a poster of Meet & Greet Abdu Rozik with the caption, "One of the most viral stars on Instagram and a recent participant of Bigg Boss @abdu_rozik is coming to #MarketcityMumbai."

It continued, "Meet and greet him to ask him questions about how he finds India and his favourite Indian dish. We promise you, "bohot mazza" guaranteed! ​See him on 15th January, 2:00 PM onwards at #DublinSquare, @marketcitykurla.​ Tap the link in our bio to book your tickets." The ticket is worth Rs 200 and can be booked online.

Meanwhile, Abdu will also make his Bollywood debut this year. He will also be seen in the much-anticipated Salman Khan's next film titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan which has a huge ensemble cast featuring Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, and others. The Farhad Samji directorial is slated to release in cinemas on Eid on April 21.



READ | Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare cries uncontrollably, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia break down after Abdu Rozik's exit