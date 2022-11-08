Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik saves Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare from nominations

File Photo

For the first time, Bigg Boss 16 contestants have no serious complaints against the captain. Abdu Rozik’s glorious reign continues as he goes from the most favourite contestant to the best captain of the season.

In tonight's episode, the master of the house congratulates the captain for this unprecedented feat and asks him to play favourites in a hatke nominations task. Bigg Boss asks Abdu to name his favourite housemates who he'd like to save from nominations and then go on to name his least favourite housemates. Abdu happily immunises his friends Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan against nominations.

The favourites turn rose vendors and the three contestants among non-favourites must go to a makeshift balcony, plead their case of having contributed the most to the show to the rest of the housemates and earn a rose from them. Here's the catch, balcony dwellers can earn only one rose at a time while those awarding roses can only get one rose at a time from the vendors. The balcony dweller with the maximum number of roses is safe from nominations and the one with the least number of roses stands nominated. It will be interesting to see who earns roses and who must deal with the thorns of nomination.

During this task, viewers will witness that choosing love over friendship is never easy. Shalin Bhanot’s loyalty is tested to the hilt when Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, and Gautam Singh Vig stood in the balcony. For the nomination task, Shalin stands by Tina at the cost of disappointing Sumbul. While there's no label to the budding romance between Shalin and Tina, Sumbul has earned that of a third wheel in their dynamic.

On several occasions, the young television star has complained that as a friend, Shalin has never stood by her and in tonight's episode, she contends that between Tina and her, Shalin will always choose the former. Rebuking her observation, Shalin maintains that he's not on the show for either of them. An enraged Sumbul declares that she doesn't need him to survive the game and shouts at him. Is this end of Shalin and Sumbul’s friendship? Only time will tell!

This is not the only friendship that turns sour. For the past few days, Gori Nagori who's drifting away from her core group (Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik), is seeking an alliance outside of it to strengthen the chances of her survival in the house. In tonight's episode, a huge fight breaks out between Shiv Thakare and Haryana Ki Shakira- Gori Nagori.

It all starts with Shiv pointing out to Gori that she's not contributing to the chores of the house and that she's just there for free lunches. He suggests that she should at least assist those who are cooking by bringing ingredients to the kitchen. Taking offence, Gori lashes out at him and Shiv returns the blow. It will be interesting to see if the two reconcile and whether Gori goes back to her core group.