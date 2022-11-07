Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik faces wrath for favouring Nimrit Kaur, netizens say Archana Gautam 'exposed' his fake face

Credit: Archana Gautam-Abdu Rozik/Instagram

As soon as Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik recently became the captain of the house. However, on day 2 of his captaincy, he got into a verbal spat with Archana Gautam after she noticed that Abdu has been favouring Nimrit Kaur.

It all started when Abdu started pinpointing Priyanka for not doing her assigned duties properly. Later, Archana started asking Abdu why he is not telling Nimrit to do her duties properly. Abdu went to Shiv, Sajid and Nimrit and told them what Archana Said. Nimrit advised her to tell everyone that he is the captain of the house and that everyone should follow his orders.

However, Abdu's behaviour didn’t go well with netizens who started calling him biased. They took to Twitter and slammed him for not assigning Nimrit duties. One of the they wrote, “ull support for #Archana for showing #Abdu and #Sajid their real place. One is behaving like an infant and the other the father of the house. Waiting for the day when someone can show @BeingSalmanKhan Khan his place, he is behaving like the grandfather.”

#archana is real entertainer ..#abdu is 19year old but..he is not mature. They said that archana is kutti. Ye acceptablenhi hona chhye.. #respectgirl I think abdu is not right person for #BiggBoss16 . He is #child https://t.co/LoUEoumtnH — Yogi narang (@yogi_narang) November 7, 2022

The second one said, “Exactly... Everyone treat Abdu like a child but he is mature boy and have very adult mind I don't think #Archana did wrong Nimrit just using #Abdu and playing little bit save her game #Archana is straight and playing her own game...”

The third person tweeted, “Archana ki baat mein dum hai ki kab tak #Abdu guest rahega. Bche ki trha treat krte rhenge to game kya khlega vo? Mana #Archana ka tarika galt ho skta hai but point valid hai ki sbh emotion bahar ana chahiye sweet sweet bnke kyu reh rha. #PriyankaChacharChoudhary.”

The fourth person said, “When all house mates irritates #archana in her captaincy #abdu also disturb her. Then kisiko bura nehi laga ? One person irritates abdul to sab agay bolne ke liye @iAmVJAndy @manupunjabim3.”

The fifth one said, “Archana fire h and ab maja ayega..abdu cute bante ghum raha h. Ab dikhegi reality .” The sixth one said, “Jo koi nhi kar paya archna ne kiya super archana.” The seventh person wrote, “Shi bolri archna ...yr isko itna favour dere bb ye kuch km ni krta na hindi ati h na task m kuch krta or sbse sabashi milti h like salman ,karan everyone...isi lye mje is br bb acha ni lgra hr kisi ka favour hora h.”

Also read| Bigg Boss 16: Netizens praise Soundarya Sharma for supporting Gautam Vig after Sajid Khan, others gang up against him

