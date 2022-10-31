Bigg Boss 16: Netizens praise Soundarya Sharma for supporting Gautam Vig after Sajid Khan, others gang up against him

Credit: Soundarya Sharma fans/Twitter

In a recent Bigg Boss 16 episode, all contestants including Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Mc Stan, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur, and others were seen ganging up against Gautam Vig after he chose captaincy over food.

However, Soundarya Sharma stood by Gautam Vig when everyone went against the actor. She single-handedly performed all the duties and cooked for everyone. However, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur, Gori Nagori, MC Stan didn’t eat food. Meanwhile, netizens took to Twitter and praised Soudarya for standing by Gautam.

One of them wrote, "The way #SoundaryaSharma made food for all of them alone and convinceing them to eat food even that was not your duty but still you are doing and consoleing #GautamVig and stay with him and prove your friendship ."

The second one said, "#SoundaryaSharma wouldn’t have taken up cooking then nobody else would’ve, she stole the show today & it’s truly tearing me up coz the hatred so many people are spewing on one person is unwatchable #Sajidkhan needs to be called out by everyone for abusing."

The third person mentioned, "Honestly #SoundaryaSharma I didn't like you but today I loved you the way you made food for all of them alone and convincing them to eat food even that was not you duty but still you are doing and consoling #GautamVig and stay with him and prove your friendship."

The fourth person tweeted, "There is the huge love for all the lovely and the most beautiful contestant #SoundaryaSharma in the house #Biggboss16."

The fifth person mentioned,"This you turn... I m just loving it... She shined... I want her to b one of the contender . Bz Best personality should only win.. " The sixth one said, "Felt really bad for #SoundaryaSharma seeing her do all the household work."

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan abused Gautam Vig after he chose captaincy over food. He got upset with Gautam and challenged him for a physical fight.

Gautam, on the other hand, was trying to convince everyone to have breakfast, lunch and dinner. However, Sajid refused to eat anything, Shiv, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur, Abdu Rozik and Gori Nagori supported him. When Gautam came to Sajid to discuss duties, the filmmaker showed him his middle finger and abused him.

However, Sajid Khan's behavior didn't go well with netizens who are slamming him on social media. One of them wrote, "#sajidkhan said the worst things , why is no one saying anything if #gautamvig ahd retaliated then Salman wouild have just lasted on gautam becasue sajid is farah's brother , but sajid sadly has no tameez and manners a spoilt brat he is #biggboss16."

The second one said, "#SajidKhan has been threatening #GautamVig since last night, why isn't BB taking any action against him? What kind of sick behavior is this? Gori ko itna suna diya for intending to hurt but Sajid ko koi kuch nahi bolega, confession Room main pizza khila rae."

#SajidKhan has been threatening #GautamVig since last night, why isn't BB taking any action against him? What kind of sick behavior is this?



The third person said, "#SajidKhan aisa food kha raha tha jaise kabhi khaya nhi hai #biggboss16 pizza toh aisa kha raha tha jaise pehle kabhi khaya nhi accha hai bada producer koi aam aadmi nhi EVICT SAJID KHAN FROM BIGGBOSS16."

The fourth one said, "Bigboss sajid and uski gang ko Trophy dedo, itna biased show humein nahi chahiye, koi sahi hote huve bhi uski dhajiya udarahe ho ore kisi ko favor kar karke upar chadharaheho."

Bigboss sajid and uski gang ko Trophy dedo, itna biased show humein nahi chahiye, koi sahi hote huve bhi uski dhajiya udarahe ho ore kisi ko favor kar karke upar chadharaheho.



I'm done with this show

Jo sajid itna gali de tha h finger dikha rha h usko bashed krne k bjaye pizza de rhe h bigg boss

Md nimrit toh khana kha chuki thi toh vo kyu inke sath h

For the unversed, Sajid Khan has been accused of harassing women sexually. Sajid even had to face a year ban from IFTDA (Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association). National Commission for Women, Delhi and a few other bodies, have been wanting Khan to be thrown out of the game. However, Poonam Pandey and her co-star Karanvir Bohra supported Khan and requested people to forgive the filmmaker.

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh supports MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s participation, says ‘everyone deserves second chance’