'Bigg Boss 15': Karan Kundrra says 'lost faith in a lot of things' after losing show

The Salman Khan-hosted show 'Bigg Boss 15' finally came to a grand conclusion this weekend with Tejasswi Prakash being crowned as the winner and Pratik Sehajpal ending up as the first runner up. Popular television personality Karan Kundrra, who was one of the strongest contestants in the show, finished at the third position.

After the Grand Finale on Sunday night (January 30), Karan took over to his Twitter account on Monday (January 31) and shared his disappointment of not winning the show adding that he has 'lost faith in a lot of things'. He also thanked all his fans for their constant support in his tweet which read, "A big big biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet.. Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock".

In the follow-up tweet, he mentioned that he might take some time to recover from the shocking result, but he would eventually. "I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will.. and I promise you I will not disappoint you.. never again.. thank you my family!!!", he wrote.

Meanwhile, Karan celebrated his girlfriend Tejasswi's victory in the house and shared pictures and videos with her on his Instagram Stories. The two, who had vowed not to fall into any relationship before the show began, met inside the 'Bigg Boss' house and got attracted towards each other. Karan and Tejasswi shared their feelings with one another and soon confirmed their relationship on national television. Their chemistry in the house was loved by the audience who came up with the hashtag #TejRan for the couple.