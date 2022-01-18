'Bigg Boss 15': Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's families react to their relationship - WATCH

In each season of the reality television show 'Bigg Boss', the family members of the contestants visit the house in an emotional episode filled with laughter and tears. Due to the rising Covid-19 cases and the Omicron threat, this season the contestants are connecting with their family members through a video call.

The Monday episode of the show saw Rajiv Adatia entering the house again telling the inmates that he has brought happiness and hell for everyone. The Bigg Boss then introduced the task 'Jaadui Television' in which the contestants can interact with their families for a limited duration, which the contestants need to decide themselves by filling up the jar with confetti. One jar equaled ten minutes of interaction, two jars equaled twenty minutes of interaction, and so on.

On Monday, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai, and Pratik Sehajpal talked to their family members through the video call. The 'Jaadui Television' task will continue on the Tuesday episode, whose promo has been released by Colors TV on its social media channels.

In the promo, Karan Kundrra's parents are seen in the video call. When Karan is seen asking them their reaction to his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash, his father approves them saying, "She is in the heart of the family now." Karan then teases Tejasswi and says, "Mere pyo ne aajtak kisi ladki ke baare me aisa kuh nahi kaha (My father has never spoken about any girl like this now)".

Tejasswi then asks Nishant to teach Karan how to greet her parents in Marathi, but it is her brother who makes an appearance next on the 'Jaadui Television'. Tejasswi breaks into tears seeing them and then asks him if he likes Karan or not. His brother is seen replying, "He is nice, Mummy also said yes". Karan then teases him and says "Kaise jhela hai tune isko itne saal (How have you tolerated her for years till now?)", to which her brother says, "Abhi teri zimmedaari hai woh (She is your responsibility now)".

The episode seems to be a fun-filled one with Rakhi Sawant and Abhijit Bichukale also seen talking to their families in the promo.