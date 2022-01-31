'Dream come true': Tejasswi Prakash poses with parents and trophy after winning 'Bigg Boss 15'

After entertaining viewers for four months, 'Bigg Boss 15' finally came to an end on Sunday night (January 30) and the show's host Salman Khan crowned Tejasswi Prakash as the champion of the fifteenth season. Tejasswi won the cash prize of Rs 40 lakh and the coveted trophy in the much celebrated Grand Finale that saw performances from ex-winners, this season's evicted contestants, and the finalists.

Tejasswi, who has acted in popular television shows such as 'Sanskaar' and 'Swaragini', defeated Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Rashami Desai in the Grand Finale. After coming out of the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, Tejasswi shared a picture with her proud parents and the 'BB trophy' on her Instagram account thanking all her fans for supporting her throughout her journey. She captioned her post as, "Thank you #TejaTroops and everyone who made this possible! A dream come true after four months of a very challenging journey! The trophy comes home!!!!"



Meanwhile, Tejasswi has also bagged the lead role in the sixth season of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural mystery thriller 'Naagin'. The show has been highly successful in the past seasons with popular actresses such as Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, and Surbhi Chandna essaying the titular character.

Also, Tejasswi got into a relationship with Karan Kundrra inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. Their chemistry has been appreciated widely by the people who have also developed a hashtag for them called #TejRan. Teja, as she is fondly called, has been one of the strongest contenders since the show began in October last year. She was hailed for performing all her tasks brilliantly and taking a stand for herself against other housemates. She was also criticised for playing the 'victim card' continuously as she had declared multiple times during the show that nobody supports her.