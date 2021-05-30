'Bigg Boss 15': THIS 'Balika Vadhu' actor confirms being approached for Salman Khan show

It's been just a couple of months since 'Bigg Boss 14' ended. Immediately after that, the makers kick-started the audition process for the 15th season. Yes, this time, not just celebrities even the commoners will be a part of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Amid that, one of the celebs has confirmed being approached for the show. It's none other than Neha Marda of 'Balika Vadhu' fame.

During an interaction with 'Saas, Bahu Aur Betiyaa', Neha stated, "I am being offered 'Bigg Boss' for the last four years and this year also I have received a call for 'Bigg Boss 15'. Every year I refused to do the show thinking I won't be able to do it. I thought I won't be able to stay locked with no contact with anyone. I thought a show like 'Bigg Boss' was not worth me but now the situation in which we are shooting feels like being on 'Bigg Boss'."

Marda further revealed that she considers herself a potential winner. Neha said, "I think now after this experience if I go to 'Bigg Boss', I'll be a strong contender. If I go on Bigg Boss, I can win the show."

Meanwhile, for commoners, if you have to register for 'Bigg Boss 15', Voot kickstarted the audition period from February 22, 2021, to May 31, 2021.

As per the Voot website, "The ‘Audition Period’ shall commence from 22nd February 2021 at 8:00 pm (IST) 'Opening hours' and shall conclude on 31 May 2021 at 11:59 pm (IST) 'Closing hours'. The Audition Period may be extended and/or modified at the sole discretion of Viacom18 and the same shall be updated on Voot App or Voot Website and/or shall be informed by Viacom18 in any other manner as it deems fit."

It further read as "It shall be the responsibility of the Participants to keep themselves updated concerning any change/modification in the terms and conditions and/or as informed by Viacom18 and any such modification shall apply to all the Participants and the Participants shall be bound by the amended/modified terms and conditions."