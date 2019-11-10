'Bigg Boss 13': Krushna Abhishek wants Siddharth Shukla away from Aarti Singh, says he doesn't speak to women decently

Bigg Boss 13 has the audiences divided these days. The audiences are clearly rooting for their favourite contestant, and Siddharth Shukla is one of the names who receives love and hate on social media in equal measures.

Even though Aarti Singh, who is Siddharth Shukla's co-contestant in Bigg Boss 13, finds support in him, Aarti's brother Krushna Abhishek is of a different opinion. Krushna, in a recent interview to News 18, clearly stated that he doesn't like Shukla and wants Aarti away from the tall man.

“He (Sidharth) doesn’t speak to women in a decent manner. He should be careful about that. He is very harsh, not just with Arti but with all women on the show. She should stop talking to him, woh zyada kuch usko bolti nahi hai. He’s been fighting both verbally and physically, which is not good for an actor. He also has an image and a fan following,” said Krushna.

He also mentioned that Shukla might be a good person, but had a suggestion for him anyway. Adding the same, Krushna stated, “I don’t know him very well, but I think he is a nice guy. Situations become such in the Bigg Boss house that you react in such a manner. I also have a temper, but I control myself. He should also learn to control, that’s my suggestion for him.”

Meanwhile Kashmeera Shah, who was already part of the show, went on to say, “If I was inside, jo jawab main usko deti, I would probably have been removed from the show. He can’t talk to anyone like that, definitely not to a member of my family.”