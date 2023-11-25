Headlines

This actor has worked with Akshay Kumar, Anurag Kashyap, struggled to buy a bus ticket, became a watchman after...

This is world's most beautiful equine, also known as 'Golden Horse', commands a price of...

'Beta kuch kar le life me': Salman Khan left in shock as Orry reveals he has 5 managers

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP, Congress woo smaller parties, rebels who can be deciding factors

This surgeon made acting debut at 42, did over 250 films, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, he died...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor has worked with Akshay Kumar, Anurag Kashyap, struggled to buy a bus ticket, became a watchman after...

This is world's most beautiful equine, also known as 'Golden Horse', commands a price of...

'Beta kuch kar le life me': Salman Khan left in shock as Orry reveals he has 5 managers

8 post-workout foods to boost muscle recovery and growth

7 lesser-known business ventures of Virat Kohli

8 Health benefits of eating Maize flour ( Makki ka atta) in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This actor has worked with Akshay Kumar, Anurag Kashyap, struggled to buy a bus ticket, became a watchman after...

This surgeon made acting debut at 42, did over 250 films, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, he died...

Viral video: B Praak's fan touches his feet, gets emotional, says 'jo aap kar sakte ho vo koi nahi...'

HomeTelevision

Television

'Beta kuch kar le life me': Salman Khan left in shock as Orry reveals he has 5 managers

Salman Khan gets shocked after Orry revealed that he has five managers, on Bigg Boss 17.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Celebs’ best friend and paps favourite Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, who believes in living life to the fullest, has entered Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 17. In the latest promo, he can be seen sharing the stage with Bhaijaan and talking to him.

In the promo, Salman Khan can be seen asking him about internet users’ questions. On being asked, “Does Orry get money to attend the parties?” He replied and said he doesn’t get money for it but event organisers keep calling him managers. When Salman asked how many managers he has, Orry replied, ‘five’, leaving Salman Khan shocked.

When Salman asked ‘Who is Orry? What does Orry do?’ He said, “I wake up with sun and go to sleep with the moon.” In the promo, he can be seen wearing 'I am a liver' t-shirt and when asked about it by the host, he replied, "Like you act, so you are an actor, I live so I am a liver." Orry's comment left Salman Khan in splits. Not only this, Salman also asked him 'What does Orry do, even I want to know this," to which he replied, "I do a lot of work, I wake up as the sunrises and sleep with the stars." Salman was seen laughing uncontrollably in the promo after this statement.

Meanwhile, Navid Sole was evicted from the house this week after Bigg Boss announced mid-week eviction. The contestants in the Dimaag room were asked to 3 names who are living in the house on borrowed time and all three names were from the Dum room, Jigna Vohra, Rinku Dhawan, and Navid Sole. Later, the dum room contestants decided on one name and evicted Navid Sole. Nominated contestants for this week are, Anurag Dobhal (Nominated for the entire season by Bigg Boss), Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Ankita Lokhande, and Sunny Arya aka Tehelka. It will be interesting to see whose journey is going to end this week.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Buy best drawing tablets on Amazon right now

Dev Uthani Ekadashi Parana 2023: Here's how to break the fast

This actor has worked with Akshay Kumar, Anurag Kashyap, struggled to buy a bus ticket, became a watchman after...

Cheating case registered against former cricketer S Sreesanth

Little girl sleeps peacefully surrounded by giant snakes, scary video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE