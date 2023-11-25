'Beta kuch kar le life me': Salman Khan left in shock as Orry reveals he has 5 managers

Salman Khan gets shocked after Orry revealed that he has five managers, on Bigg Boss 17.

Celebs’ best friend and paps favourite Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, who believes in living life to the fullest, has entered Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 17. In the latest promo, he can be seen sharing the stage with Bhaijaan and talking to him.

In the promo, Salman Khan can be seen asking him about internet users’ questions. On being asked, “Does Orry get money to attend the parties?” He replied and said he doesn’t get money for it but event organisers keep calling him managers. When Salman asked how many managers he has, Orry replied, ‘five’, leaving Salman Khan shocked.

Promo #BiggBoss17 Orry ne khole zindagi ke raaz, Mystery Boy ne ko BiggBoss ke ghar me entry pic.twitter.com/BcTKC51bpc — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 24, 2023

When Salman asked ‘Who is Orry? What does Orry do?’ He said, “I wake up with sun and go to sleep with the moon.” In the promo, he can be seen wearing 'I am a liver' t-shirt and when asked about it by the host, he replied, "Like you act, so you are an actor, I live so I am a liver." Orry's comment left Salman Khan in splits. Not only this, Salman also asked him 'What does Orry do, even I want to know this," to which he replied, "I do a lot of work, I wake up as the sunrises and sleep with the stars." Salman was seen laughing uncontrollably in the promo after this statement.

Meanwhile, Navid Sole was evicted from the house this week after Bigg Boss announced mid-week eviction. The contestants in the Dimaag room were asked to 3 names who are living in the house on borrowed time and all three names were from the Dum room, Jigna Vohra, Rinku Dhawan, and Navid Sole. Later, the dum room contestants decided on one name and evicted Navid Sole. Nominated contestants for this week are, Anurag Dobhal (Nominated for the entire season by Bigg Boss), Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Ankita Lokhande, and Sunny Arya aka Tehelka. It will be interesting to see whose journey is going to end this week.