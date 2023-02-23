Beqaboo: First promo of Shalin Bhanot's show after Bigg Boss 16 is out, fans call it 'Brahmastra 2.0'

Shalin Bhanot-Eisha Singh Bekaboo

After surviving 19 weeks in Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot will return to television with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming fantasy-adventure series Beqaboo. Shalin with Eisha Singh will lead the show, and it is touted as the next big mystical adventure.

The first promo of Beqaboo was released online by Shalin Bhanot. The actor shared a teaser of the show on his Instagram and wrote, "NewBeginnings here to make you all #Beqaboo! Thank you to my digital family, #ShalinKiSena and everyone who has been a part of this journey, this one is for all of you. And a big thank you to @colorstv @ektarkapoor @balajitelefilmslimited for this one is truly special! #blessed #gratitude."

Here's the post

Soon after his upload, his colleagues from the fraternity congratulated him for the show. Gautam Rode dropped thumbs-up emoji. Sreejita De, who also participated in BB16 wrote, "Congratulations." Many of his fans celebrated his return, "You deserve this Sha," wrote a fan. Another user wrote, "Yeh hui na winner Wali batt (that's winner's attitude)." One of the netizens also wrote, "He will ace this role because he has to act negative as well as postive .its good for actor to perform 2 different roles in one character. His physique also suits this character."

However, a few netizens also pointed out the similarities between Beqaboo and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's blockbuster Brahmastra. A few shots from the teaser will certainly remind you of Ayan Mukerji's directorial. A mystic man with a trident in his hand, unleashing his wrath with fire. Shalin and Eisha have special powers, and the fight sequence is identical to Brahmastra. One of the netizens wrote, "Brahmastra bana rahe ho kya?" Another netizen called it "sasti Brahmastra." A few users called it, "Brahmastra 2.0." The release date of Beqaboo isn't out yet, but the show will be aired on Colors. Shalin will also be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.