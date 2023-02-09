Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot breaks down recalling his journey, bows before audience; taskmaster says 'you were never...'

Shalin Bhanot

As Bigg Boss 16 will come to an end on February 12, the taskmaster makes the final five contestants emotional. In today's episode, Bigg Boss treats his Top 5 contestants with a throwback video of their journey. In the activity area, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Shalin meet their fans.

In one of the promos, Shalin Bhanot arrives in the activity area, and he's been welcomed by loud cheers from the audience. Shalin stands at the podium and his journey video starts playing in the area. While witnessing his highs and lows, Shalin becomes emotional. He even celebrates the moments when he outperformed others in physical tasks. As the video ends, Shalin bows down before the audience. An elated Shalin find it unreal, thus he asks BB, "Sir main yaha poch gaya? (Sir, I've reached here?)." And the taskmaster responds, "You were never off the grid, Shalin."

Here's the video

Shalin Bhanot has seen it all. There were moments when he had a physiological breakdown. There were also moments when he got bashed by Salman Khan From his love-hate relationship with Tina Datta to his ugly fights with MC Stan and Archana Gautam, Shalin's journey is been called a rollercoaster ride by his fans. Shalin had the audacity to go against the host and asked him, 'don't be hard on Tina Datta.' Even Shalin's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur extended her support after he had a mental breakdown in the house.

On her Instagram stories, Dalljiet shared a photo of her, playing with their son Jaydon, and wrote, "Last few weeks left for Bigg Boss to get over. I wish you all the best Shalin. Be patient, be calm & stay strong." As far as the finale is concerned, Shalin Bhanot is competing with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Shiv Thakare.