Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot gets netizens' support after he breaks down as no one talks to him inside house

Shalin Bhanot can be heard telling Shiv Thakare and MC Stan that others start laughing when he sits near them.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 03:19 PM IST

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Shalin Bhanot, who is locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house, has been feeling lonely as no one is talking to him. In the promo shared by the official page of Colors TV, Shalin Khan be seen breaking down and asking MC Stan, Shiv Thakare to nominate him as he is not able to control his emotions.

He was heard telling Shiv and MC that others start laughing when he sits near them. Meanwhile, the clip also shows Tina Datta laughing. Shalin also revealed that when he requested Priyanka to talk to him, she said, “sochungi (will think).” Sumbul and Nimirt can also be heard saying ‘Shalin has no one to talk to.’ 

Meanwhile, netizens have come to his support, they took to Twitter and expressed their concerns. One of the social media users tweeted, “For the channel someone’s anxiety and panic is also TRP..wonderful…keep it up till you can completely destroy him.” The second one said, “#ShalinBhanot you rock for us ,we r ur fans v don't care who say wot about you , u r already a winner fr us coz u hv never kpt grudges agnst anyone in the house. This whole Tina Dutta episode has ruined ur image n she got away wth everything by crying like a mad lady she's a liar.”  

The third person wrote, “Guys #ShalinBhanot fans I'm so irritated frm yesdays episode bloody Ekta kapoor cane n she was trying to play Shalin by calling out his name that as if she's selected him n thn making fun of him with Priyanka i mean why the hell this whole season is of trying to mke fun of him.”  The fourth one said, “#ShivThakare is also biggest aisan faramosh in #BigBoss16! He should not forget how #ShalinBhanot supported him from the beginning even shiva's mom entered house! Shalin is the only person comfy her so well. But now kaam nikal gaya toh bhaichara khatam well done! #SalmanKhan.” 

The fifth one said, “Vese kisi k sath ase nhi krna chahiy ab itne limited log h house m to bte krni chahiy sbse Ik shalin dramebaz h but still yr I am feeling bad for him.” The sixth one said, “After seeing the promo I just remembered Bigg Boss 14 when no one was with #RahulVaidya He was alone in the house and thus he made the decision to leave the house and same thing in happening with Shalin In this house emotional support is very necessary. Stay strong #ShalinBhanot.”  

The seventh one said, “#ShalinKiSena I don’t know what to say but plz Show yr Power Bz at the end u r the POWER for #ShalinBhanot Help him to WIN They all r inhumane #ShalinBhanot has given everything to Show #BiggBoss Still #Shalin is alone vs ALL This pic says everything#BB16.” 

