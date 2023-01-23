Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot gets netizens' support after he breaks down as no one talks to him inside house

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Shalin Bhanot, who is locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house, has been feeling lonely as no one is talking to him. In the promo shared by the official page of Colors TV, Shalin Khan be seen breaking down and asking MC Stan, Shiv Thakare to nominate him as he is not able to control his emotions.

He was heard telling Shiv and MC that others start laughing when he sits near them. Meanwhile, the clip also shows Tina Datta laughing. Shalin also revealed that when he requested Priyanka to talk to him, she said, “sochungi (will think).” Sumbul and Nimirt can also be heard saying ‘Shalin has no one to talk to.’

Meanwhile, netizens have come to his support, they took to Twitter and expressed their concerns. One of the social media users tweeted, “For the channel someone’s anxiety and panic is also TRP..wonderful…keep it up till you can completely destroy him.” The second one said, “#ShalinBhanot you rock for us ,we r ur fans v don't care who say wot about you , u r already a winner fr us coz u hv never kpt grudges agnst anyone in the house. This whole Tina Dutta episode has ruined ur image n she got away wth everything by crying like a mad lady she's a liar.”

#ShivThakare is also biggest aisan faramosh in #BigBoss16! He should not forget how #ShalinBhanot supported him from the beginning even shiva's mom entered house! Shalin is the only person comfy her so well. But now kaam nikal gaya toh bhaichara khatam well done! #SalmanKhan — naina Pinky (@pinkylo96935294) January 23, 2023

For the channel someone’s anxiety and panic is also TRP..wonderful…keep it up till you can completely destroy him#ShalinBhanot — Indranil Roy Chowdhury (@IndranilRoyCh11) January 23, 2023

#BB16 #coloursTv what youl think by making funnof #ShalinBhanot on NTv , Salman , Ekta evyone making fun of him

Tina Dutta pehle boli humare Freinds hai common abh jab Shalin bola ki PR hai toh bolti hy PR hai she's a big time B in lies uska mooh Allah kala karega inshaAllah — Hannah Khan (@HannahK7) January 23, 2023

After seeing the promo

I just remembered Bigg Boss 14 when no one was with #RahulVaidya

He was alone in the house and thus

he made the decision to leave the house and same thing is happening with Shalin

In this house emotional support is very necessary.Stay strong #ShalinBhanot pic.twitter.com/72QLtCF06g — Sid fan (@iamteamsid) January 22, 2023

#ShalinKiSena I don’t know what to say but plz Show yr Power



Bz at the end u r the POWER for #ShalinBhanot Help him to WIN



They all r inhumane



#ShalinBhanot has given everything to Show #BiggBoss



Still #Shalin is alone vs ALL



This pic says everything#BB16 pic.twitter.com/70JtDi3yzD — Rubina (@TeamSidRubiPra) January 23, 2023

The third person wrote, “Guys #ShalinBhanot fans I'm so irritated frm yesdays episode bloody Ekta kapoor cane n she was trying to play Shalin by calling out his name that as if she's selected him n thn making fun of him with Priyanka i mean why the hell this whole season is of trying to mke fun of him.” The fourth one said, “#ShivThakare is also biggest aisan faramosh in #BigBoss16! He should not forget how #ShalinBhanot supported him from the beginning even shiva's mom entered house! Shalin is the only person comfy her so well. But now kaam nikal gaya toh bhaichara khatam well done! #SalmanKhan.”

#ShalinBhanot you rock for us ,we r ur fans v don't care who say wot about you , u r already a winner fr us coz u hv never kpt grudges agnst anyone in the house. This whole Tina Dutta episode has ruined ur image n she got away wth everything by crying like a mad lady she's a liar — Hannah Khan (@HannahK71831797) January 23, 2023

Ek bande ne 1 vs 6 tumhe captaincy main support kiya yeh jo tumharey rang bandlna aur over confidence haina yeh janta se bana hai aur janta hi cheen legi. Priyanka is nobody's friend sajid was right. I feel bad for supporting her#PriyankaChaharChoudharyᅠ #ShalinBhanot https://t.co/ZzYzcHn3Uy — king Adam (@satyammotra) January 23, 2023

Vese kisi k sath ase nhi krna chahiy ab itne limited log h house m to bte krni chahiy sbse Ik shalin dramebaz h but still yr I am feeling bad for him #ShalinBhanot #BiggBoss16 — Dips (@Asim_FanGirl) January 23, 2023

The fifth one said, “Vese kisi k sath ase nhi krna chahiy ab itne limited log h house m to bte krni chahiy sbse Ik shalin dramebaz h but still yr I am feeling bad for him.” The sixth one said, “After seeing the promo I just remembered Bigg Boss 14 when no one was with #RahulVaidya He was alone in the house and thus he made the decision to leave the house and same thing in happening with Shalin In this house emotional support is very necessary. Stay strong #ShalinBhanot.”

The seventh one said, “#ShalinKiSena I don’t know what to say but plz Show yr Power Bz at the end u r the POWER for #ShalinBhanot Help him to WIN They all r inhumane #ShalinBhanot has given everything to Show #BiggBoss Still #Shalin is alone vs ALL This pic says everything#BB16.”

