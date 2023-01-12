Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot says he'd choose 'anything over Tina Datta', actress is stunned by his response

Shalin Bhanot- Tina Datta

After spending 101 days in the Bigg Boss house, Shalin Bhanot learned his lesson in the hard way. Throughout Bigg Boss 16, we saw how Shalin's game was circling Tina Datta. But since last Weekend Ka Vaar, Bhanot has decided to play his game independently, and not just focus on Datta.

Last night, Shalin and Tina crossed ways, but they both ignored each other like the other person don't exist. That moment would have surprised the audience. Today, veteran actor and talk show host Simi Garewal will grace the Bigg Boss house. She will interact with the housemates in the format of her famous chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

During the interaction, Simi asks Priyanka to choose between stardom and unconditional love. Choudhary chooses the latter and says she gives importance to real happiness. Simi moves to Shalin and asks him to choose between Tina and Chicken. Bhanot, in a serious tone, says that he would choose anything except Datta, and this leaves the actress stunned for a while.

Here's the promo

The family week continues. Soundarya Sharma's mother and Sumbul Toqueer Khan's uncle enter the house. Unlike the Imlie actress, her uncle is a goofy guy and leaves Sajid Khan in splits. Among the other guests, Archana Gautam's brother Gulshan was the funniest of all. He entertained the entire house with his dance. Shiv, Shalin and others called him more interesting than Archana. As far as nominations are concerned, Sumbul, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Sreejita De are nominated for this week's eviction.