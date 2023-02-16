Balika Vadhu fame Sonal Jha says her 'Ekta Kapoor's kitchen politics' remark was 'misinterpreted'

Sonal Jha-Ekta Kapoor/File photos

Sonal Jha, who rose to her fame after her appearance in Balika Vadhu, has issued a clarification over her recent remark on the content in Indian television. She also said that she did not mean to target or slam any show or producer like Ekta Kapoor.

Sonal clearly states, "The statement that I previously gave was completely misinterpreted and presented in an inappropriate manner. I was speaking within a broader context. I said that sometimes television content can be either regressive or progressive. I was not targeting any individual show or any producer like Ekta Kapoor. Obviously, I did not mean to target or slam anyone. All I really wanted to convey was about my TV journey and my choices. It was completely my personal interpretation about a range of roles but from a generic perspective. I clearly did not mean to offend anyone."

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she was quoted saying, "To be honest, I stopped watching TV. After 2016, I have not switched my TV on so I may not be able to talk in detail about this. TV is a wide medium and a lot of content is being made simultaneously. When Balika Vadhu was being made, Ekta Kapoor was also making her serials on kitchen politics and (that kind of) regressive content. So, I am sure good stories are still there but maximum stuff is just the same as what has been going on (all these years). If there is any change visible, it is too frivolous."

She had further said, "There are times when I get calls offering me ‘a strong and progressive character’. I feel that their agenda is not showing progressive content. (They tell me) 'this is the story, this is a progressive role. That is why I distanced myself from TV work, their agenda is different. They do not have a stand. Like the market does not have any stand, it will turn towards profit. All these companies are now talking about positive discussions around skin colour and body image but how much has actually changed? TV is a difficult medium to work with if you want to work with a particular ideology or something."

Sonal Jha was most recently seen in the Sony LIV crime-thriller web series Jehanabad - Of Love & War, which started streaming on the OTT giant earlier this month.



