Arjun Bijlani shares health update after undergoing appendix surgery; thanks wife Neha Swami, fans, and medical team

Arjun Bijlani said that he is "on the road to recovery" after undergoing emergency appendix surgery on Saturday.

Famous actor Arjun Bijlani was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Friday, March 8, after experiencing severe stomach pain. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared his health update with his fans and followere after undergoing emergency appendix surgery a day before.

Sharing a photo with his wife Neha Swami and the doctors from the hospital, Arjun wrote, "Just wanted to update you all that the surgery went well and I’m on the road to recovery. I’m feeling better than yesterday and will be back on my feet and working soon. Thank you to everyone for all the well wishes and prayers, I’m truly humbled by the outpouring of love and support."

"I can’t express how much it means to me to have such amazing people in my life. Your kind words and thoughts have helped me through this challenging time. I want to give a special thanks to the medical team for their exceptional care and expertise. I feel blessed to have such dedicated professionals taking care of me", he further added.

Referencing the character of Dr. Shiv Kashyap that he currently plays in the Zee TV serial Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, Arjun thanked his surgeons as he wrote, "Thank you dr @vinodchandi and dr @shellybhai my wonderful surgeons. Dr Shiv ka operation karne ke liye (for doing Dr. Shiv's operation)."

Thanking his wife Neha, he concluded, "I can’t wait to be back to my regular routine and doing what I love. Your continued support means the world to me and I appreciate it more than you know. Thank you @nehaswamibijlani for always being there by my side, you are one of a kind."

Several of his fans and colleagues wished speedy recovery to the actor in the comments section. While Sophie Choudry wrote, "Sending you a big hug! Recover fully soonest", Helly Shah added, "Speedy recovery Arjun".



